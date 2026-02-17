Splitsvilla 16: Will Ruru Thakur & Kanishq Kapoor Enter As Wild Card Contestants?

Splitsvilla 16 |

Splitsvilla usually features the entry of two wild card contestants each season, and the same is expected in Splitsvilla 16. With the drama already intensifying, fans are now wondering who might enter the show next to shake things up further. Speculation suggests that Ruru Thakur and Kanishq Kapoor could join as wild cards. But who are they? And do they have any connection with the current contestants? Let's take a look at it below.

Will Ruru Thakur Enter Splitsvilla 16?

A Reddit user started a thread titled "UPCOMING WILDCARD", claiming that Ruru Thakur and Kanishq Kapoor might enter Splitsvilla 16 as wild card contestants. However, this report has not been officially confirmed. Online chatter suggests that Ruru has a connection with Yogesh Rawat outside the show, with rumours of them dating for some time. According to these reports, Ruru's entry could potentially impact Yogesh’s current relationship with Akansha. Fans will have to wait and see if Ruru joins Splitsvilla 16 and stirs up dynamics in the house.

Will Kanishq Kapoor Enter Splitsvilla 16?

There are rumours that Kanishq Kapoor might enter Splitsvilla 16, but nothing has been officially confirmed yet. According to reports, Kanishq is Digvijay’s best friend and is also very close to Sandy and Sadhaaf. He is said to have gone on a trip to Lakshadweep with Sadhaaf, Sandy, and others. Fans will have to wait to see if he truly becomes a wild card contestant and whether his entry will impact the relationships in the house.

So far in Splitsvilla 16: Pyaar Ya Paisa, four contestants have been eliminated from the competition. These include Ayush Jamwal, Khushi Rawal, Aarav Chugh, and Anuj Sharma, all sent home through eliminations and twists in the villa. Anuska Ghosh, who was eliminated before, has re-entered the show, but there are no official reports yet about the other wild card entries. New episodes of Splitsvilla 16 air three times a week- Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 PM on MTV.