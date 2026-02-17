Splitsvilla 16 Winner: Will Niharika Tiwari & Sorab Bedi Take Home The Trophy? Viral Post Sparks Reaction

Splitsvilla 16 winner |

Are Niharika Tiwari and Sorab Bedi the winners of Splitsvilla: Pyaar Ya Paisa? Fans seem to think so, after spotting hints on social media. A Reddit user even shared a screenshot of the Wikipedia page claiming that Niharika and Sorab are the winners of Splitsvilla 16. But is this really true? Let’s dig into the details below.

A Reddit user recently started a thread titled "Are Niharika and Sorab winners?", sharing a screenshot of the Wikipedia page that listed the duo as the winners of Splitsvilla 16. One fan reacted, saying, "So happy if this is true." However, since it's Wikipedia, anyone can edit the page, so it’s not entirely reliable. That said, past instances of such spoilers have often turned out to be accurate. For example, during Bigg Boss 19, a user revealed that Wikipedia had listed Gaurav Khanna as the winner and Farrhana Bhatt as the runner-up and it ended up being correct. Now, fans will have to wait for the Splitsvilla 16 finale to see if this speculation comes true.

Splitsvilla 16 spoilers |

The finale shoot of Splitsvilla 16 was already wrapped in January 2026. so far it has not been revealed that when exactly will Splitsvilla 16 finale episode air on MTV India.

There's been growing dating speculation around Niharika Tiwari and Sorab Bedi from Splitsvilla 16 after fans noticed matching Instagram posts and captions. Their posts included same song and chilli emoji caption Teekhi Mirchi and using a combined hashtag #Sorika, which many interpreted as a subtle hint at a connection between them. While neither Niharika nor Sorab has officially confirmed a relationship, the social media exchanges have led fans to wonder if there's more than just friendship between the two as the season progresses.

Splitsvilla 16, officially titled MTV Splitsvilla X6: Pyaar Ya Paisa, premiered on 9 January 2026 and is airing three times a week. New episodes drop every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 pm IST. Viewers can watch the show as it airs on MTV India, and full episodes are also available to stream on Jio Hotstar shortly after broadcast. The season promises plenty of drama, romance, and twists as contestants navigate the ultimate dilemma of love versus money.