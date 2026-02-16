 Moradabad Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Ameesha Patel In 2017 Event Payment Case
BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 09:20 PM IST
Moradabad: A court in Moradabad has issued a non-bailable warrant against film actress Ameesha Patel for repeatedly failing to appear despite summons in a case linked to an alleged breach of contract in 2017.

The case was filed by event organiser Pawan Verma, a resident of Double Phatak and owner of a local event management company. Verma alleged that Patel was booked to perform at a wedding ceremony of Ayush Agrawal on November 16, 2017, for which an advance payment of Rs 14.50 lakh was made. Arrangements for her stay and meals were also made at a hotel on Delhi Road in Moradabad.

According to the complaint, the actress did not arrive in Moradabad from Mumbai on the scheduled date. After subsequent communication, Patel allegedly assured that the full amount would be refunded. Verma told the court that Rs 10 lakh was returned in cash, while a cheque of Rs 4.50 lakh later bounced.

Following the incident, Verma moved the court seeking legal action. The Additional Civil Judge Junior Division court issued multiple summons to Patel, but she did not appear. The court has now issued a non-bailable warrant to secure her presence. Verma alleged that the actress was attempting to evade legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, Patel’s counsel Abhishek Sharma said the dispute dates back to 2017 and was resolved through a settlement, after which the actress returned the entire amount. He alleged that the complainant was misusing the case and expressed confidence that Patel would appear before the court soon to present her side.

