 The 50: Digvijay Rathee Eliminated Due To Medical Emergency? Here's Whether Roadies Fame Will Re-Enter
Digvijay Rathee was reportedly eliminated from The 50 due to a medical emergency, not task performance, sparking massive fan support online with "Bring Back Digvijay" trending on X. While reports suggest he has recovered and may re-enter the show

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 10:52 AM IST
Digvijay Rathee eliminated from The 50 |

Has Digvijay Rathee been eliminated from The 50? It certainly seems so, but the big question remains whether he will make a comeback. "Brand Back Digvijay Rathee" is currently trending on X (formerly Twitter), as fans strongly urge the channel and the makers to bring the reality TV star back to the show. Many viewers are also curious to know the reason behind his exit from The 50 house, so here’s a closer look at why Digvijay was eliminated.

The 50: Why Has Digvijay Rathee Been Eliminated?

According to a report by Filmiwindow, Digvijay Rathee has been eliminated from The 50 house. However, his exit was not due to poor performance in any task but reportedly because of a medical emergency. Reports further suggest that after recovering, Digvijay returned to the house. Meanwhile, many fans who are unaware of his re-entry have been flooding social media with “Bring Back Digvijay” tweets. Viewers will have to wait for the upcoming episodes to see how his return unfolds on the show.

Digvijay Rathee Opens Up About How He Has Evolved Since Roadies

Digvijay was a contestant on MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand (Season 19). He was known for his competitive spirit in the show. Talking about how much he has evolved ever since then, Digvijay said to TOI "A lot has changed since then; it even surprises me sometimes, the way this journey has been and the way I've evolved over time (sic)." He claims that the person who was in Roadies was "fearless but reactive." But what he has become now is more "calmer, conscious, and more rooted." "The fire is still there, but now I feel I’m much more controlled," says Digvijay.

The 50 new episodes are released every day and are set to air consecutively for 50 days on Colors TV at 10:30 pm and on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm.

