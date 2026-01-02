Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Declared Tax-Free In Ladakh Amid Historic Box Office Run

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar has been declared tax-free in the Union Territory of Ladakh. The announcement was made on Friday (January 2) by the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, acknowledging the film’s contribution to showcasing the region on the big screen.

The Lieutenant Governor’s office confirmed the decision in an official post on X, stating, “Lieutenant Governor Shri Kavinder Gupta declares Bollywood film Dhurandhar tax-free in UT Ladakh.”

The move is expected to make the film more accessible to audiences in the region while also encouraging filmmakers to explore Ladakh as a shooting destination.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking about the decision, LG Kavinder Gupta mentioned that Dhurandhar was extensively shot in Ladakh and prominently features the region’s striking landscapes. He noted that the film helps spotlight Ladakh’s cinematic potential, signalling strong institutional support for the film industry and reinforcing the Union Territory’s efforts to position itself as a preferred hub for film shoots and tourism.

The Lieutenant Governor also revealed that the administration is currently working on a new film policy and assured full support to production houses choosing Ladakh as a filming location.

Dhurandhar's box office success

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy action thriller that released in early December and has since emerged as a massive box office success. The film has broken multiple records across late 2025 and early 2026, crossing the Rs 1,100 crore mark in worldwide collections.

Despite facing stiff competition from James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash and the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Ranveer's film has maintained a strong theatrical run.

The film showed no signs of slowing down even in its fourth week. On Day 28, which coincided with the New Year partial holiday, Dhurandhar witnessed a notable jump in collections. According to Sacnilk, the film earned approximately Rs 15.75 crore on its 28th day, taking its domestic total to around Rs 739 crore.

With this, Dhurandhar has already become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. The film is now eyeing pan-India records, with its next major milestone being SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which collected Rs 782.2 crore. Currently ranked fifth on the list of highest-grossing Indian films, Dhurandhar is competing with giants like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Baahubali 2, and Pushpa 2.

Meanwhile, anticipation is already high for Dhurandhar Part 2, which is slated for an Eid release in March 2026.