Is Akshaye Khanna A Part Of The Border 2 Song Ghar Kab Aaoge? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Pictures

Akshaye Khanna In Border 2? | X (Twitter)

Akshaye Khanna has become the talk of the town for multiple reasons. The actor impressed one and all with his performance as Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar, and later, he has been making it to the headlines because of his exit from Drishyam 3. Now, the actor has once again grabbed everyone's attention because of his alleged appearance in the Border 2 song, Ghar Kab Aaoge.

The song was released on Friday, and it features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, along with other actors. A few pictures have gone viral on social media, claiming that Akshaye is also a part of the song. Check out the tweets below...

Well, the truth behind these viral pictures is that Akshaye is not a part of the Ghar Kab Aaoge song. These are AI-generated or photoshopped pictures. There's another actor in the song, who is half bald like Akshaye, and that's why netizens are sharing such pictures.

Ghar Kab Aaoge | YouTube

Is Akshaye Khanna A Part Of Border 2?

While in the teaser and the song, we don't get to see Akshaye, reportedly, the actor has a cameo in the film. He will be seen playing the role of 2nd Lt Dharamvir Singh Bhakhri.

Border 2 Cast

Border 2 has an interesting cast. While the male leads are Sunny, Varun, Diljit, and Ahan, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana will be seen as female leads. Reportedly, even Suniel Shetty has a cameo in the film.

Border 2 Release Date

Border 2 is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie is slated to release on January 23, 2026. As it is hitting the big screens on Republic Day weekend, the film is expected to take the box office by storm.

Will Border 2 Beat Gadar 2 At The Box Office?

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 had taken an opening of Rs. 40.1 crore, and its lifetime collection was Rs. 525.7 crore. So, let's wait and watch whether Border 2 will be able to beat Gadar 2 at the box office or not.