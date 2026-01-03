 Is Akshaye Khanna A Part Of The Border 2 Song Ghar Kab Aaoge? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Pictures
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentIs Akshaye Khanna A Part Of The Border 2 Song Ghar Kab Aaoge? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Pictures

Is Akshaye Khanna A Part Of The Border 2 Song Ghar Kab Aaoge? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Pictures

On Friday, the song Ghar Kab Aaoge from Border 2 was released. The track features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. However, a few netizens are claiming that even Akshaye Khanna is a part of the song. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 11:46 AM IST
article-image
Akshaye Khanna In Border 2? | X (Twitter)

Akshaye Khanna has become the talk of the town for multiple reasons. The actor impressed one and all with his performance as Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar, and later, he has been making it to the headlines because of his exit from Drishyam 3. Now, the actor has once again grabbed everyone's attention because of his alleged appearance in the Border 2 song, Ghar Kab Aaoge.

The song was released on Friday, and it features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, along with other actors. A few pictures have gone viral on social media, claiming that Akshaye is also a part of the song. Check out the tweets below...

Well, the truth behind these viral pictures is that Akshaye is not a part of the Ghar Kab Aaoge song. These are AI-generated or photoshopped pictures. There's another actor in the song, who is half bald like Akshaye, and that's why netizens are sharing such pictures.

Ghar Kab Aaoge

Ghar Kab Aaoge | YouTube

Is Akshaye Khanna A Part Of Border 2?

FPJ Shorts
Kerala's Left Front Legislator Antony Raju Convicted In 36-Year-Old Underwear Evidence Tampering Case
Kerala's Left Front Legislator Antony Raju Convicted In 36-Year-Old Underwear Evidence Tampering Case
'Gig Model Does Not Pressure Riders, Flexible Schedules & Welfare Benefits Make Reliable Source Of Income': Zomato CEO
'Gig Model Does Not Pressure Riders, Flexible Schedules & Welfare Benefits Make Reliable Source Of Income': Zomato CEO
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 03, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Narmada Sambad Morning Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 03, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Narmada Sambad Morning Saturday Weekly Draw
Mumbai Metro Line 3 To Start Additional Train Services From January 5, Daily Trips To Rise From 265 To 292
Mumbai Metro Line 3 To Start Additional Train Services From January 5, Daily Trips To Rise From 265 To 292

While in the teaser and the song, we don't get to see Akshaye, reportedly, the actor has a cameo in the film. He will be seen playing the role of 2nd Lt Dharamvir Singh Bhakhri.

Read Also
'Varun Dhawan Is A Misfit': Netizens REACT To Border 2 Song Ghar Kab Aaoge, Say Sunny Deol's Screen...
article-image

Border 2 Cast

Border 2 has an interesting cast. While the male leads are Sunny, Varun, Diljit, and Ahan, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana will be seen as female leads. Reportedly, even Suniel Shetty has a cameo in the film.

Border 2 Release Date

Border 2 is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie is slated to release on January 23, 2026. As it is hitting the big screens on Republic Day weekend, the film is expected to take the box office by storm.

Read Also
Border 2 Song Ghar Kab Aaoge: Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh Bring Back Sandese Aate Hai...
article-image

Will Border 2 Beat Gadar 2 At The Box Office?

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 had taken an opening of Rs. 40.1 crore, and its lifetime collection was Rs. 525.7 crore. So, let's wait and watch whether Border 2 will be able to beat Gadar 2 at the box office or not.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nupur Sanon Gets Engaged To Longtime BF Stebin Ben Ahead Of Udaipur Wedding, Emotional Kriti Sanon...

Nupur Sanon Gets Engaged To Longtime BF Stebin Ben Ahead Of Udaipur Wedding, Emotional Kriti Sanon...

Bigg Boss 10 Fame Nitibha Kaul Gets Engaged; Finally Reveals Fiance Jags Bagh's Face In Dreamy...

Bigg Boss 10 Fame Nitibha Kaul Gets Engaged; Finally Reveals Fiance Jags Bagh's Face In Dreamy...

Is Jiya Shankar Dating Kaaran Dhanak? Bigg Boss OTT Fame Confirms Relationship After Engagement...

Is Jiya Shankar Dating Kaaran Dhanak? Bigg Boss OTT Fame Confirms Relationship After Engagement...

Is Akshaye Khanna A Part Of The Border 2 Song Ghar Kab Aaoge? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Pictures

Is Akshaye Khanna A Part Of The Border 2 Song Ghar Kab Aaoge? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Pictures

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 29: Ranveer Singh Starrer Finally Shows A Drop, Collects...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 29: Ranveer Singh Starrer Finally Shows A Drop, Collects...