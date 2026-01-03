Shirtless Shawn Mendes, 27, Passionately Kisses Bikini-Clad Brazilian Actress Bruna Marquezine, 30, During Brazil Getaway—VIDEO

Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine |

Singer Shawn Mendes seems to have found a new love in Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine. The couple first sparked rumours after they were spotted in public in late 2025 in Brazil, at a Dua Lipa concert in São Paulo in November. They were later seen enjoying a romantic dinner, stepping out of a restaurant in Rio on December 17, where they were spotted twinning in black outfits.

Shawn Mendes Dating Brazilian Actress Bruna Marquezine?

Amid the rumours, a shirtless Shawn and bikini-clad Bruna were seen celebrating New Year's together in São Miguel dos Milagres, on the northern coast of Alagoas, Brazil. They enjoyed their time swimming in the ocean, getting cosy and intimate and were also seen sharing a passionate kiss in public.

Mendes and Marquezine were also spotted at the airport arriving in the state on December 28, 2025, touching down in Maceió before heading to a beachfront retreat. Their photos and videos began circulating when fans on social media shared glimpses of the two together amid New Year's celebrations.

Highlights included Mendes blowing a kiss toward Marquezine during a friendly game of beach volleyball and the couple enjoying the shoreline together as the year came to a close.

Shawn Mendes Kisses Bruna Marquezine

On New Year's Eve, as the clock struck midnight and fireworks lit up the sky, Shawn was seen admiring the fireworks. Bruna joined him, and the couple shared a sweet kiss to mark the special occasion.

In the video, they were both dressed in white outfits, perfectly complementing the festive moment.

Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine Past Relationships

Mendes has previously dated singer Camila Cabello (2019–2021 and briefly in 2023), chiropractor Jocelyne Miranda (2022–2023), and was also rumoured to have had a fling with singer Sabrina Carpenter in 2023.

Marquezine was recently linked to actor, singer, and digital influencer Joao Guilherme, who confirmed in August 2024 that they were in a relationship. Earlier, from 2013 to 2014, Marquezine was in a relationship with Brazilian professional footballer Neymar.

Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine Age Gap

Shawn is currently 27, born on 8 August 1998, while Bruna, born on 4 August 1995, is 30.

Interestingly, the couple share birthdays in the same month, just four days apart, giving them an age gap of three years.