'RIP MTV': Anand Mahindra & Netizens Dedicate One Last Chorus As Iconic Music Channel Shuts Down In Several Countries

Is MTV ending? This is the question everyone is left asking on the internet today As per BBC's report, the channel is closing in several countries. The countries that are impacted are- United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Austria, Poland, Hungary, Australia, and Brazil. The channels that have been discontinued are- MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV, and MTV Live.

Reacting to the MTV shutting down news, a user wrote, "End Of An Era 🎵📺 MTV Signs Off After 44 Iconic Years (sic)." Another commented on X< "YouTube killed MTV. That and all music streaming services. You don't have to wait for a video to come around, just go to YouTube. Nostalgia (sic)." Another heartbroken fans wrote, "'I want my MTV' they are taking away everything we 70 year olds liked. MAGA. Don’t take away our nostalgia??? (sic)" One wrote on X, "RIP MTV. End of an era ♥️ Will always have the nostalgia of coming home to watch those music videos (sic)."

MTV Signs Off After 44 Iconic Years 💔✨#MTV #endofanera #nostalgia pic.twitter.com/WKPDJY7aGJ — Subha Entertainment Hub (@SubhaHub) January 2, 2026

YouTube killed MTV. That and all music streaming services. You don't have to wait for a video to come around, just go to YouTube. Nostalgia — Kevin (@KalthoffKevin) January 2, 2026

“I want my MTV” they are taking away everything we 70 year olds liked. MAGA. Don’t take away our nostalgia??? — Robert B. Colbert (@RobertBColbert2) January 2, 2026

Will always have the nostalgia of coming home to watch those music videos — Black Bonnie (@Sade__Adu) January 2, 2026

Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, took to X to react to the news of MTYV shutting down. He wrote, "The end of MTV hits differently for Baby Boomers like me. When it launched in 1981, it changed how we heard and saw music. It shaped tastes, icons, and the sense of what was cool. I guess this deserves one last chorus by Sting of: “I want my MTV.” (sic)"

I guess this deserves one last chorus by Sting of: “I want my MTV.” pic.twitter.com/koY7jYKrHg — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 2, 2026

MTV, short for Music Television, was launched internationally in 1981 and made its entry into India in 1996, quickly becoming a youth pop-culture phenomenon. Initially known for airing international and Indian music videos, MTV India later revolutionised youth entertainment with original shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Fanaah, and MTV Love School. The channel became a launchpad for many popular faces such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranvijay Singha, Nikhil Chinapa, Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, and Divyanka Tripathi. Over the years, MTV evolved from a music channel into a trendsetter for reality shows, youth dramas, and pop culture, shaping an entire generation of Indian television viewers.