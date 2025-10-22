 Singer Rishabh Tandon Passes Away Due To Heart Attack In Delhi
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSinger Rishabh Tandon Passes Away Due To Heart Attack In Delhi

Singer Rishabh Tandon Passes Away Due To Heart Attack In Delhi

Singer Rishabh Tandon, known for his songs, like Yeh Ashiqui, Ishq Fakeerana, Chand Tu, and others, passed away on Tuesday in Delhi. The news of his demise was shared on the paparazzo Viral Bhayani's page. A friend of the singer stated that he passed away due to a heart attack.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 11:31 AM IST
article-image
Instagra: RIshabh Tandon

Singer Rishabh Tandon, known for his songs, like Yeh Ashiqui, Ishq Fakeerana, Chand Tu, and others, passed away on Tuesday in Delhi. The news of his demise was shared on the paparazzo Viral Bhayani's page. A friend of the singer stated that he passed away due to a heart attack.

Bhayani shared a picture of Rishabh and wrote, "A shocking news has emerged from the world of entertainment. The extremely soft spoken and kind actor cum singer Rishabh Tandon passed away last night in Delhi, as informed by one of his close friends. The friend added that Rishabh Tandon, who had gone to meet his family in Delhi, passed away because of a sudden heart attack."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Singer Rishabh Tandon Passes Away Due To Heart Attack In Delhi

Singer Rishabh Tandon Passes Away Due To Heart Attack In Delhi

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 1: Despite Clash With Thamma, Harshvardhan-Sonam...

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 1: Despite Clash With Thamma, Harshvardhan-Sonam...

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Takes A Bumper...

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Takes A Bumper...

'Baby Dua Has Already Become Sabyasachi Muse': Deepika Padukone Twins With Daughter, As Hubby...

'Baby Dua Has Already Become Sabyasachi Muse': Deepika Padukone Twins With Daughter, As Hubby...

'Locked In Love': Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Pavitra Punia Gets Engaged To US-Based Businessman

'Locked In Love': Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Pavitra Punia Gets Engaged To US-Based Businessman