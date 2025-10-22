Singer Rishabh Tandon Passes Away Due To Heart Attack In Delhi

Instagra: RIshabh Tandon

Singer Rishabh Tandon, known for his songs, like Yeh Ashiqui, Ishq Fakeerana, Chand Tu, and others, passed away on Tuesday in Delhi. The news of his demise was shared on the paparazzo Viral Bhayani's page. A friend of the singer stated that he passed away due to a heart attack.

Bhayani shared a picture of Rishabh and wrote, "A shocking news has emerged from the world of entertainment. The extremely soft spoken and kind actor cum singer Rishabh Tandon passed away last night in Delhi, as informed by one of his close friends. The friend added that Rishabh Tandon, who had gone to meet his family in Delhi, passed away because of a sudden heart attack."