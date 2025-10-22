'Our Beautiful Blessing Has Arrived': Harrdy Sandhu And Wife Zenith Sandhu Welcome Their Second Child During Diwali

Instagram

Punjabi singer and actor Harrdy Sandhu and his wife, Zenith Sandhu, welcomed their second child during the Diwali festivities. On Tuesday, Harrdy took to Instagram to share the good news with his fans. He shared a picture and wrote, "Our beautiful blessing has arrived. Happy Diwali to everyone (sic)." However, he has not yet revealed the gender of the baby.

Check out the post below...

Fans Congratulate Harrdy Sandhu And Zenith Sandhu

A fan commented, "Cutest picture 🥺🥺 congratulations bhai bhabhi (sic)." While Harrdy has not revealed the gender of the baby, an Instagram user wrote, "Congratulations Brother ❤️ May God bless your family and bless your daughter too (sic)."

One more fan wrote, "Congratulations✨💐 Congrats harrdy Sir and Zenith Ma'am for the lovely baby😇this is the best and adorable day for both of you🥳💫, May your baby's life be filled with all the happiness the world has to offer, and may they always know how deeply they are loved🌸☺️Wishing your little one a lifetime of joy, love, and endless discovery, I'm so happy for you🥹🫶🏻 Congratulations!! (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Harrdy got married to Zenith in 2017, and they already have a son, and now, the couple is blessed with one more baby.

Read Also Harrdy Sandhu Leaves Annoyed From Chandigarh Fashion Show After Being Detained By Police For...

Sandhu started his career as a cricketer and was a fast bowler. However, in 2007 he left cricket due to a severe elbow injury. Later, he turned his way towards music. His debut album was This Is Harrdy Sandhu, which was released in 2012.

Later, he sang many Hindi and Punjabi songs and became one of the prominent names in the music industry. After music, he tried his hands at acting and starred in a few Punjabi and Hindi movies. He made his Bollywood debut with the film 83 in which he played the role of Madan Lal.