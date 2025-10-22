 Chitrangda Singh Shares Picture From Hospital, Later Deletes It; Fans Worried About Her Health
Housefull 5 actress Chitrangda Singh shared a picture on her Instagram story in which she revealed that she has been hospitalised. However, later she deleted the story. In the picture, we can see her lying on the hospital's bed with a medical drip attached to her hand.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
Instagram

According to an Instagram page Bollywood Mobi, the actress had captioned the picture as, “Hoping to be back running like a hare soon!”

Fans Get Worried About Chitrangda Singh's Health

A fan commented on the above post, "Get well soon girl🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾many prayers for you (sic)." One more fan wrote, " Get well soon." Check out the comments below...

Meanwhile, the actress on Tuesday had shared a post wishing her fans Happy Diwali. She had captioned the post as, "Wishing everyone a beautiful blessed Diwali 🪔 💫✨❤️ Thank you so much @manishmalhotra05 for a beautiful celebration! (sic)."

Well, Chitrangda has not yet shared any statement about her about being hospitalised or being unwell. But, let's hope that the actress is fine now.

Chitrangda Singh Movies

Chitrangda was last seen in Housefull 5 in which he she played a pivotal role. However, the movie failed to make a mark at the box office.

Meanwhile, the actress has Raat Akeli Hai 2 and Battle Of Galwan lined up. The latter is one of the most awaited upcoming movies, and it stars Salman Khan as the male lead. This will be for the first time when we will get to watch Salman and Chitrangda together in the film.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle Of Galwan is slated to release in 2026, but the official release date is not yet announced. A few days ago, there were reports that the shooting of the film is happening with three-tier security.

