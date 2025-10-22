'Never Original And Ugly As F**k': Singer Lucky Ali Slams Javed Akhtar For His 'Don't Become Like Muslims' Remark

Lucky Ali / Javed Akhtar

Singer Lucky Ali, on Monday, took to X (Twitter) to slam Javed Akhtar after a video of the writer went viral in which he asks Hindus not to become like Muslims. Replying to a tweet, the singer wrote, "Don’t become like javed akhtar, never original and ugly as f**k (sic)."

Check out the tweet below...

In the viral video, Akhtar is talking about a scene from Sholay at an event, and he says, "In Sholay, there was a scene where Dharmendra hides behind Shiv ji's murti and speaks, and Hema Malini (thinks) Shiv ji is talking to her. Is it possible to have a scene like that today? No, I will not write a scene (like this today). Were there no Hindus in 1975 (when Sholay released)? Were there no dharmic people? There were."

"As a matter of fact, I'm on record, I'm not saying it right here. Raju Hirani and I were in Poona (Pune) in front of a big audience and I said 'Don't become like Muslims. Make them like yourself. You are becoming like Muslims'. It's a tragedy," the writer added.

'Monsters May Have Feelins Too': Lucky Ali

Lucky Ali on Wednesday took to X (Twitter) to give a clairification about his previous tweet. Without mentioning anyone's name, he wrote, "What I meant was that arrogance is ugly.... it was a mistaken communique' on my part.... monsters may have feelings too and I apologise if I hurt anyones monstrosity....... (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

Meanwhile, Javed Akhtar, who is also very active on X (Twitter), has not yet reacted to Lucky Ali's tweet.