'Among The Flock Of Pakistani Supporters': BJP Slams Lyricist Javed Akhtar Over Remarks Criticising India's Reception Of Afghan Foreign Minister

Mumbai: The BJP has slammed noted lyricist Javed Akhtar for his X post criticising the Union government for welcoming Afghanistan's foreign minister and Taliban leader Amir Khan Muttaqui.

"I hang my head in shame when I see the kind of respect and reception that has been given to the representative of the world’s worst terrorist group Taliban by those who beat the pulpit against all kinds of terrorists."

Akhtar has opined that India has bowed down in shame after welcoming Muttaqi. "Girls are not allowed to get an education in Afghanistan, women are tortured, and how can we welcome the minister of such a terrorist country?," the noted writer asked in anguish.

"Hearing this reaction of Javed Akhtar, One can easily suspect that he is among the flock of Pakistani supporters in India. Akhtar has never said that 'I hang my head in shame' when Pakistani terrorists attacked innocent people in Pahalgam.

Till now, whenever Pakistani terrorists attacked India, Javed Akhtar has never expressed outrage.

"But it is natural for many Pakistani supporters to get angry because Afghanistan has given a befitting reply to Pakistan's recent attack on Afghanistan.

"When Pakistan carried out an air strike on Afghanistan recently, Afghanistan captured 25 Pakistani military posts and killed 58 soldiers. This has shamed Pakistan.

"The context of world politics has changed. In politics, no one is a permanent friend or a permanent enemy. Relationships are made or broken according to the changed political situations.

Due to the changed global political equations, Afghanistan is currently our ally, so we are welcoming their Minister. This is a part of foreign policy. There is nothing good or bad about it," Shetty observed.

