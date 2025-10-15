 'Among The Flock Of Pakistani Supporters': BJP Slams Lyricist Javed Akhtar Over Remarks Criticising India's Reception Of Afghan Foreign Minister
The BJP slammed lyricist Javed Akhtar for criticising the government’s welcome to Afghan Foreign Minister and Taliban leader Amir Khan Muttaqi. Akhtar said India bowed in shame by hosting a representative of a terrorist regime. BJP’s Niranjan Shetty accused Akhtar of double standards and defended the move as part of India’s evolving foreign policy.

S BalakrishnanUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 09:36 AM IST
article-image
File photo of Javed Akhtar | ANI

Mumbai: The BJP has slammed noted lyricist Javed Akhtar for his X post criticising the Union government for welcoming Afghanistan's foreign minister and Taliban leader Amir Khan Muttaqui.

Javed Akhtar's Tweet

"I hang my head in shame when I see the kind of respect and reception that has been given to the representative of the world’s worst terrorist group Taliban by those who beat the pulpit against all kinds of terrorists."

Akhtar has opined that India has bowed down in shame after welcoming Muttaqi. "Girls are not allowed to get an education in Afghanistan, women are tortured, and how can we welcome the minister of such a terrorist country?," the noted writer asked in anguish.

Statement Of BJP Spokesperson Niranjan Shetty

"Hearing this reaction of Javed Akhtar, One can easily suspect that he is among the flock of Pakistani supporters in India. Akhtar has never said that 'I hang my head in shame' when Pakistani terrorists attacked innocent people in Pahalgam.

Till now, whenever Pakistani terrorists attacked India, Javed Akhtar has never expressed outrage.

"But it is natural for many Pakistani supporters to get angry because Afghanistan has given a befitting reply to Pakistan's recent attack on Afghanistan.

"When Pakistan carried out an air strike on Afghanistan recently, Afghanistan captured 25 Pakistani military posts and killed 58 soldiers. This has shamed Pakistan.

"The context of world politics has changed. In politics, no one is a permanent friend or a permanent enemy. Relationships are made or broken according to the changed political situations.

Due to the changed global political equations, Afghanistan is currently our ally, so we are welcoming their Minister. This is a part of foreign policy. There is nothing good or bad about it," Shetty observed.

