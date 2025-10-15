BMC Housing Lottery: Sale Of 426 Flats For Low-Income Groups Announced Ahead Of Diwali 2025 | Check Full Schedule Here

BMC announces sale of 426 flats |

Ahead of Diwali 2025, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on October 15 has announced the sale of 426 flats for the extremely low and low-income groups. According to the official notification, the lottery process for the sale of flats will be conducted from October 16 to November 21. The interested and eligible person can apply on the official website i.e. bmchomes.mcgm.gov.in.

🔹विकास नियंत्रण व प्रोत्साहन नियमावली- २०३४ च्या विनियम १५ व ३३ (२०) (ब) अन्वये प्राप्त ४२६ सदनिकांच्या विक्रीसाठी बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिकेकडून दिनांक १६ ऑक्टोबर २०२५ ते २१ नोव्हेंबर २०२५ या कालावधीत प्रक्रिया राबविण्यात येणार आहे.



🔹अत्यल्प आणि अल्प गटासाठी या सदनिका उपलब्ध… pic.twitter.com/m3lTLp0UhA — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 15, 2025

The commencement of the online application will start from October 16 at 10 am. The draw date and time is on November 20 at 5 pm while names of successful and waitlisted applicants in the draw will be published on the website on November 21 at 5 pm.

Know full schedule of BMC housing lottery here

-- Commencement of acceptance of online application -- October 16 from 10 am

-- Commencement of acceptance of online payment of application fee and deposit amount - October 16 from 10 am

-- Last date and time for submission of online application for draw - October 14 till 5 pm

--Last date and time for acceptance of online payment of application fee and deposit - October 14 till 11.59 pm

-- MCGM portal publication date and time of final list of eligible applicants for draw - November 18 at 5 pm

-- Draw date and time - November 20 at 5 pm

-- Names of successful and waitlisted applicants in the draw will be published on the website on the date and time - November 21 at 5 pm

How to apply?

According to the BMC, the information booklet and the pass will be available on the website on October 16 at 10 am

In order to apply, the applicants should visit the website https://bmchomes.mcgm.gov.in to apply online for Varil Schemes.

