Maharashtra: Minister Prakash Abitkar Launches Statewide Mechanical Linen Washing Service For 593 Government Hospitals

In a major step to enhance hygiene, safety, and sterilization in public healthcare facilities, Maharashtra Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar on Wednesday inaugurated the mechanical linen washing service for government hospitals across the state.

The initiative, launched from the Health Directorate in Mumbai, will cover 593 government health institutions, including 20 district hospitals, 8 general hospitals, 105 sub-district hospitals, 378 rural hospitals, 22 women’s hospitals, and 60 trauma care units together providing over 29,000 beds.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Abitkar said, “Maharashtra’s healthcare system is progressing in the right direction. With the introduction of the mechanical linen washing service, cleanliness, discipline, and quality of patient care in our hospitals will reach new standards.”

He further added that Maharashtra is setting an example for other states: “The entire country will look at Maharashtra’s initiative. Soon, other states will also ask when they can begin such a system in their own hospitals.”

Under this project, hospital bed sheets, pillow covers, blankets, patient and staff uniforms, curtains, towels, and other linen will be washed and sterilized through fully mechanized processes using barrier washing technology, eliminating human contact. This ensures infection-free, hygienic linen for every hospital.

To improve coordination and efficiency, hospitals will use color-coded bed sheets on different days of the week white (Monday & Thursday), green (Tuesday & Friday), and pink (Wednesday & Saturday).

The project is being implemented through an external private agency, which will handle the collection, sorting, washing, sterilization, and distribution of linen all through mechanized operations.

This initiative is expected to significantly reduce the risk of infectious diseases and improve overall patient safety and satisfaction in Maharashtra’s healthcare facilities.

The launch event was attended by Health Services Commissioner Dr. Kadambari Balkawade and senior officials of the Health Department. Minister of State for Public Health Meghna Sakore-Borde, Health Secretary Virendrasinh, and officers from district and sub-district hospitals also joined the event virtually.