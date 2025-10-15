BMC Urges Mumbaikars To Celebrate A Safe, Pollution-Free Diwali | Key Do’s And Don’ts | File and Representational Image

Mumbai: As the festival of lights, Diwali, approaches, the BMC and Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) urge all citizens to celebrate this joyous occasion with utmost care for their surroundings and the environment.

While enjoying the festivities, especially when bursting firecrackers, special attention must be paid to the safety of children. Moreover, it is vital that firecrackers are used responsibly to minimise noise and air pollution, appealed BMC.

Spike in Fire Incidents During Diwali

During Diwali, the vibrant celebration marked by the widespread use of firecrackers, diyas, lamps, and electric decorations fills the city with festive cheer. However, amid this excitement, many inadvertently increase the risk of fire accidents, which see a spike on the night of Laxmi Pooja.

Fire officials report an alarming average of 30 to 40 fire incidents occurring on this single night alone. To combat this, the MFB proactively conducts outreach programs in slums and chawls, educating residents on essential fire safety measures to prevent accidents.

In the event of a fire or any emergency, citizens are strongly urged to immediately contact the Fire Brigade at 101 or the Citizen Help Line at 1916 to ensure rapid response and assistance.

Do's....

. Wear cotton clothing to reduce the risk of burns.

. Keep firecrackers away from children, and ensure adults supervise their use.

. Always wear footwear while lighting or bursting crackers.

. Keep a bucket of water nearby and pour plenty of water immediately if anyone gets burned.

. Prefer using traditional items like incense sticks and flower offerings when lighting crackers.

Don't.....

. Do not burst crackers inside buildings, on staircases, or terraces.

. Avoid using matches or lighters to ignite crackers

. Do not light crackers near trees, overhead electric wires, or tall buildings.

. Avoid hanging decorations like curtains or lamps near windows while bursting crackers.

. Do not burst crackers near electric cables, gas pipelines, vehicles, or in parking areas.

. When decorating with electric lights, seek assistance from authorised electricians and ensure there is no electrical overload.

