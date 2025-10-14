Mumbai News: Central And Western Railway Restrict Platform Ticket Sales Ahead Of Diwali And Chhath Puja Rush

Central and Western Railway restrict platform ticket sales at major Mumbai stations to manage festive rush | Representative Image

Mumbai: To manage the heavy rush and ensure smooth passenger movement during the forthcoming Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals, Central and Western Railway has imposed temporary restrictions on the sale of Platform Tickets at select major stations. This measure aims to regulate crowding on platforms and ensure hassle-free movement within station premises.

CR Restrictions Effective From 16th to 28th October 2025

According to CR, restriction on the sale of Platform Tickets will remain in effect from 16th October 2025 to 28 th October 2025 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Thane, Kalyan and Panvel railway station of Mumbai division of Central Railway.

WR Restrictions Effective From 15th to 31st October 2025

On Western Railway, the restriction on the sale of Platform Tickets will remain in force from 15th October 2025 to 31st October 2025 at Bandra Terminus, Vapi, Udhna and Surat of Mumbai Central division.

Exemptions For Senior Citizens And Passengers Requiring Assistance

Platform tickets will, however, be issued to senior citizens, ailing passengers, children, and lady passengers who require assistance, as per Railway Board guidelines.

Also Watch:

Read Also Western Railway Restricts Platform Ticket Sales at 4 Major Stations To Avoid Overcrowding Ahead Of...

Railway Appeals For Passenger Cooperation

"Railway appeals to passengers to plan their travel accordingly and to kindly cooperate with the railway staff by adhering to the temporary restriction in the larger interest of safety and orderly crowd management during the festive period" further stated an official of Indian Railway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/