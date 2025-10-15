Mumbai Man Pursuing PhD In US Booked For Sexually Abusing Woman On False Promise Of Marriage | Representational Image

Mumbai: Police have registered a case against a Mumbai-based man doing PhD in the US for allegedly sexually abusing, threatening and causing physical harm to a 31-year-old woman also studying in that country on the false promise of marriage, officials said on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old accused is a resident of Lower Parel in central Mumbai, while the victim was from Mahim here, they said.

The father of the accused holds a top position in a private bank, they said.

The alleged crime unfolded during a period of more than five months between January 1 and June 12 at a luxury hotel in Bandra and in the USA, they said.

"The incident came to light when the victim recently approached the Bandra police station with a complaint against the accused person," an official said.

As per the FIR, the accused is a PhD student at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) and met the victim though a contact for marriage proposal. After meeting several times, the accused asked the victim to book a room at a hotel in Bandra area to discuss about "important things in life", he said.

Accordingly, the victim booked a room, where the accused sexually abused her, the official said.

The accused abused the victim when both of them were in the US as well, he said.

As per the FIR, the victim saw the accused chatting with other women about his marriage, following which she objected. The accused then had a fight with the victim, during which he beat her up and abused her. He also threatened the victim that he would make her nude photos public and set her on fire, he added.

The victim then narrated the incident to her mother and after gaining a confidence she approached Mumbai Police with complaint.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 69 (sexual intercourse by deceitful means), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), he said.

A case has been registered against the accused and probe in the case is underway, according to him.

