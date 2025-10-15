 Mumbai: Minor Fire Breaks Out At Crawford Market, No Injuries Reported; Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Minor Fire Breaks Out At Crawford Market, No Injuries Reported; Video Surfaces

Mumbai: Minor Fire Breaks Out At Crawford Market, No Injuries Reported; Video Surfaces

A minor fire broke out early Wednesday at Mumbai’s Crawford Market near Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Market. The blaze, confined to a small commercial section, damaged electrical fittings, furniture, and goods but caused no injuries. Mumbai Fire Brigade doused the flames within two hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 09:08 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Minor Fire Breaks Out At Crawford Market, No Injuries Reported; Video Surfaces | IANS

Mumbai: A fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday at Crawford Market, near the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Market on L.T. Road. The fire was successfully extinguished by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) after firefighting operations for two hours. No injuries were reported in the incident, confirmed the fire official.

According to the information received from the BMC's Disaster Management Cell, the fire was confined to a 15 ft x 50 ft section on the ground floor of a single-storey commercial structure.

Read Also
Mumbaikars Warn Authorities About Protests To Save Over 700 Trees Proposed To Be Cut For MMRDA's...
article-image

The blaze engulfed electrical wiring and installations, a window AC unit, LED television, ceiling fan, false ceiling, CCTV camera, and various wooden furniture. Additionally, a stock of Pedigree pet food, plastic sheets, and an outdoor AC unit were also damaged in the fire.

The MFB declared a Level-I (minor ) fire at 2:28 AM, mobilising teams to the site. Firefighters worked efficiently to contain the flames and completely extinguished the fire by 4:00 AM. Authorities confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

FPJ Shorts
Pakistan Army Soldiers Captured, Crying Before Taliban Fighters? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video
Pakistan Army Soldiers Captured, Crying Before Taliban Fighters? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video
Salman Khan Walks The Ramp After Years! Actor's Floral Sherwani Steals The Spotlight At Vikram Phadnis Show
Salman Khan Walks The Ramp After Years! Actor's Floral Sherwani Steals The Spotlight At Vikram Phadnis Show
Mumbai: 2 People Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building In Goregaon; Probe Underway
Mumbai: 2 People Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building In Goregaon; Probe Underway
Heartwarming Gesture By Virat Kohli, Asks For Fan-Made Portrait, Autographs It Moments Before Flying To Australia With Team India | WATCH
Heartwarming Gesture By Virat Kohli, Asks For Fan-Made Portrait, Autographs It Moments Before Flying To Australia With Team India | WATCH

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 2 People Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building In Goregaon; Probe Underway

Mumbai: 2 People Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building In Goregaon; Probe Underway

Maharashtra Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Sexually Assaulted At Ratnagiri Gurukul; 2, Including...

Maharashtra Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Sexually Assaulted At Ratnagiri Gurukul; 2, Including...

'Among The Flock Of Pakistani Supporters': BJP Slams Lyricist Javed Akhtar Over Remarks Criticising...

'Among The Flock Of Pakistani Supporters': BJP Slams Lyricist Javed Akhtar Over Remarks Criticising...

Mumbai: Minor Fire Breaks Out At Crawford Market, No Injuries Reported; Video Surfaces

Mumbai: Minor Fire Breaks Out At Crawford Market, No Injuries Reported; Video Surfaces

Diwali 2025: Vashi's Inorbit Mall Celebrates With ‘Reflections Of Joy’ Featuring Art, Light,...

Diwali 2025: Vashi's Inorbit Mall Celebrates With ‘Reflections Of Joy’ Featuring Art, Light,...