Mumbai: Minor Fire Breaks Out At Crawford Market, No Injuries Reported; Video Surfaces | IANS

Mumbai: A fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday at Crawford Market, near the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Market on L.T. Road. The fire was successfully extinguished by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) after firefighting operations for two hours. No injuries were reported in the incident, confirmed the fire official.

According to the information received from the BMC's Disaster Management Cell, the fire was confined to a 15 ft x 50 ft section on the ground floor of a single-storey commercial structure.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A fire broke out late at night in Crawford Market, engulfing three warehouses, including one storing livestock. Residents were safely evacuated, and four fire brigade vehicles swiftly reached the scene. The blaze was brought under control without any reported… pic.twitter.com/tvDixnYSeN — IANS (@ians_india) October 15, 2025

The blaze engulfed electrical wiring and installations, a window AC unit, LED television, ceiling fan, false ceiling, CCTV camera, and various wooden furniture. Additionally, a stock of Pedigree pet food, plastic sheets, and an outdoor AC unit were also damaged in the fire.

The MFB declared a Level-I (minor ) fire at 2:28 AM, mobilising teams to the site. Firefighters worked efficiently to contain the flames and completely extinguished the fire by 4:00 AM. Authorities confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

