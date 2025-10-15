 Bombay HC Terms Vasai Virar Municipal Commissioner Anilkumar Pawar's Arrest Illegal, Directs His Release
The Bombay High Court declared the arrest of Vasai Virar Municipal Commissioner Anilkumar Pawar by the ED as illegal, citing lack of tangible evidence. The court ordered his release and rejected the ED’s plea to stay the order. Pawar, arrested in August, had challenged his arrest, arguing it was arbitrary and linked to offences before his tenure.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 02:33 PM IST
Bombay HC Terms Vasai Virar Municipal Commissioner Anilkumar Pawar's Arrest Illegal, Directs His Release | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday declared the arrest of Vasai Virar Municipal Commissioner Anilkumar Pawar as “illegal”. 

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad has directed Pawar’s release on conditions. 

The court noted that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) had no “tangible material” against Pawar at the time of arrest. The court turned  down ED’s request to stay the order. 

Pawar, who was arrested on August 13, had challenged his arrest and remand order. He has also challenged the subsequent  order extending his remand, arguing it reflected ‘non-application of mind’ and was passed in a ‘routine manner.’

His advocate argued that the ED’s case relates to 41 unauthorised constructions between 2008 and 2021, while Pawar took charge only in January 2022. He said the agency’s claim that Pawar operated a bribery nexus collecting Rs20-25 per sq ft was unrelated to the scheduled offences, rendering the arrest arbitrary.

The ED, however, defended its action, stating Pawar was central to a laundering racket worth hundreds of crores, supported by builder testimonies, WhatsApp chats, and cash trail analysis. It is alleged that senior civic officials, including Pawar, took hefty bribes to overlook rampant illegal constructions across nearly 60 acres.

