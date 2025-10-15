Mumbai: Bottle Throwing, Verbal Abuse & Fistfights Erupt At ST Bank Board Meeting; Video Viral |

A board meeting of the State Transport (ST) Co-operative Bank in Mumbai descended into complete chaos on Wednesday, leading to a violent clash between two rival factions. The shocking scenes, involving bottle-throwing, verbal abuse and physical fights, were caught on camera, and the video has since gone viral across social media.

As per Maharashtra Times reports, the confrontation broke out between supporters of lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte and workers from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction. What began as a heated verbal argument soon escalated into a brawl, forcing others present at the meeting to intervene.

Bottle-Throwing And Abuse Caught On Camera

In the viral video, one person can be heard objecting to the recording of the meeting, saying that the proceedings should not be leaked. Moments later, tempers flared when another participant challenged him. A man from one side is then seen standing up abruptly and throwing a bottle across the table.

Soon after, members from both sides exchanged blows, hurled abuses and created a complete commotion inside the hall. The chairs were overturned and tempers ran high, turning what should have been a formal board meeting into a violent spectacle.

Police Complaint Registered At Nagpada Police Station

As reported by Maharashtra Times, both groups accused each other of calling outsiders and resorting to violence. Sources confirmed that the Nagpada Police have begun the process of registering a case and are examining the viral video to identify those involved.

Preliminary reports suggest that the clash was linked to allegations of corruption and financial irregularities within the ST Bank board.

Pamphlet Alleges Misuse Of ST Employees’ Funds

Soon after the fight, a pamphlet allegedly circulated by one group went viral, accusing the bank’s management of corruption and misuse of workers’ money. It read, “The State Transport Co-operative Bank, once Asia’s largest co-operative bank run by the hard-earned money of ST employees, has become a playground for corruption. The board of directors is misusing workers’ funds.”

ST Bank’s Reputation At Stake

Once considered a pillar of Maharashtra’s co-operative banking network, the ST Co-operative Bank is now under scrutiny for its internal rifts and management controversies. With videos of the brawl circulating widely online, public confidence in the institution has taken a hit. Police inquiries are ongoing, and further action is expected in the coming days.