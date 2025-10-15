Attention Mumbaikars! Central Railway Announces 2-Day Block At Dombivli For Girder Work; Check Out Revised Train Routes Here

Central Railway To Operate Special Traffic & Power Block | Canva

Mumbai: The Central Railway has announced two-day special traffic and power night blocks at Dombivli station for the launching of FOB Girders. These griders are being launched for a 12-metre wide foot-over-bridge at the station.

According to the official notification by the Central Railway, the block will remain in force during the night of October 15 and 16 from 12.20 am to 3 am. During this time, train operations between Diva and Kalyan will be affected, the Railways said.

The special traffic and power block will operate on the UP and DOWN fast lines and the 5th and 6th lines. Earlier, a four-day special traffic and power block was held from October 11 to October 14 for pre non-Interlocking works in connection with Karjat Yard remodelling.

Know List of Diverted Trains for October 15 and 16 block

Down Mail/Express Trains:

Train Nos. 11041, 22865, and 22538 will run on the DN fast line between DIVA and Kalyan.

UP Mail/Express Trains:

Train Nos. 11020 and 18519 will be diverted via Kalyan-Panvel section and will be given halts at Panvel and Thane for de-boarding of Kalyan passengers.

Regulation of UP Mail/Express Trains:

Train No. 22104 will be regulated at Kalyan for 25 minutes.

Train No. 12102 will be regulated at Kalyan for 20 minutes.

Train No. 18030 will be regulated at Khadavli for 10 minutes.

