 MVA Leaders, Raj Thackeray Meet Maharashtra CEO Over Voter List Issues - VIDEO
ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 06:41 PM IST
Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray, other MVA leaders meet Chief Election Officer |

Mumbai: Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders, along with MNS chief Raj Thackeray, visited the Maharashtra Election Commission office in Mumbai on Wednesday for a meeting with the Chief Election Officer (CEO).

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar were also present in the election meeting.

Speaking to reporters, Uddhav Thackeray stated that they have demanded that the poll panel rectify the voter list and conduct elections after rectification.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said, "Before the assembly elections of 2024, MVA had written a letter to the EC that the BJP is adding people to the voter list because it wanted to bring to your notice. We had clearly stated that until these flaws are rectified, elections should not be conducted. Also, another important point raised is that those till 31st July who have turned 18 years will only be allowed to vote. The cutoff of July 31st is unacceptable." "Our first focus is to rectify the voter list and then prevent vote theft... We have an objection to EVM. Now, they don't want to use VVPAT. Is it because they want to destroy the proofs? It is against democracy. When all party delegations met the Election Commission, we also called the BJP leaders, but they did not attend the meeting..." he added.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said that they met the Election Commission officials to discuss the need to ensure that the upcoming local body elections in the state are completely transparent, fair and uphold democratic values.

The post reads, "A multi-party delegation met with the Chief Election Officer and the State Election Commissioner today to discuss ensuring that the upcoming local self-government institution elections in the state are conducted in a completely transparent, impartial manner, upholding democratic values. The foundation of democracy is trust and transparency; to sustain this trust, it is essential that every election process is flawless. This demand was made on this occasion."

