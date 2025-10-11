 Extended Metro & BEST Services During Chhath Puja; BMC To Provide Multiple Facilities Across Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiExtended Metro & BEST Services During Chhath Puja; BMC To Provide Multiple Facilities Across Mumbai

Extended Metro & BEST Services During Chhath Puja; BMC To Provide Multiple Facilities Across Mumbai

A review meeting to oversee preparations for the upcoming festival was convened at the BMC headquarters by Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Guardian Minister for Mumbai Suburbs, and MLA Shri Amit Satam, President of BJP Mumbai. Senior officials participated in the meeting, where key decisions were taken regarding civic and logistical arrangements.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 12:33 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Mumbai is gearing up to celebrate Chhath Puja with great fervour and devotion, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a series of facilities for devotees during the festivities. Public transport too will receive a special boost — Metro and BEST bus services will run late into the night to accommodate worshippers.

A review meeting to oversee preparations for the upcoming festival was convened at the BMC headquarters by Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Guardian Minister for Mumbai Suburbs, and MLA Shri Amit Satam, President of BJP Mumbai. Senior officials participated in the meeting, where key decisions were taken regarding civic and logistical arrangements.

The Chhath Puja celebrations are scheduled between October 27 and 28, 2025. The meeting, convened to review preparations and facilities for devotees, was attended by Additional Municipal Commissioner Shri Amit Saini, Deputy Commissioner Shri Prashant Sakpal, Additional Commissioner of Police Shri Paramjit Kumar Dahiya, Uttar Bharatiya Janata Parishad Maharashtra President Shri Sanjay Pandey, BJP Yuva Morcha President Shri Tejinder Tiwana, and representatives from over 55 Chhath Puja committees.

Read Also
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Sees Strong Opening Day Response With Over 1.56 Lakh Ridership
article-image

During the discussions, the committees’ suggestions were taken into serious consideration. As per the decisions made, the BMC will set up designated puja sites across Mumbai with arrangements for drinking water, floodlights, tables for offerings, traffic control, public toilets, and dedicated changing rooms for women devotees after the rituals. Deputy Commissioner Shri Prashant Sakpal informed that 40 puja sites have already been finalized, with the possibility of expanding up to 60 locations based on further requests.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Youth Congress Protests Attack On Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai
Mumbai Youth Congress Protests Attack On Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai
Palghar’s 20-Year-Old Paras Churi Lands Job At Google After Years Of Hardship
Palghar’s 20-Year-Old Paras Churi Lands Job At Google After Years Of Hardship
'Maharashtra Govt Assures No OBC Will Lose Reservation Benefits,' Says Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule
'Maharashtra Govt Assures No OBC Will Lose Reservation Benefits,' Says Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule
Metro Line 3 Ridership Surges On Day 2, Crosses 1.11 Lakh Passengers
Metro Line 3 Ridership Surges On Day 2, Crosses 1.11 Lakh Passengers

Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha remarked that under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis, the state government has consistently ensured that festivals are celebrated with enthusiasm and that devotees are provided with all necessary amenities. It was in this spirit, he said, that the review meeting was convened.

He further directed officials to ensure that public transport remains operational late into the night during the Chhath festivities. Acting on this directive, Additional Municipal Commissioner Shri Amit Saini confirmed that the civic body would coordinate with relevant authorities to extend Metro and BEST services accordingly.

Adding to the deliberations, BJP Mumbai President Shri Amit Satam suggested launching a single-window system for granting permissions to Chhath Puja mandals. He also proposed that, similar to Ganeshotsav, these permissions be made valid for the next five years to ease procedural delays — a proposal that was accepted by the attending officials.

Read Also
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Gives Clean Chit To Minister Yogesh Kadam In Firearm Licence...
article-image

Given that large crowds of devotees gather late at night for the rituals, representatives from Chhath Puja committees also requested enhanced police deployment to prevent any untoward incidents. Additional Commissioner of Police Shri Paramjit Kumar Dahiya assured that adequate security arrangements and CCTV surveillance would be in place at all puja sites.

Expressing satisfaction over the administration’s responsiveness, Chhath Puja committees extended their heartfelt thanks to Minister Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha and BJP Mumbai President Shri Amit Satam for ensuring that the needs of devotees were met with efficiency and sensitivity.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Youth Congress Protests Attack On Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai

Mumbai Youth Congress Protests Attack On Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai

Palghar’s 20-Year-Old Paras Churi Lands Job At Google After Years Of Hardship

Palghar’s 20-Year-Old Paras Churi Lands Job At Google After Years Of Hardship

'Maharashtra Govt Assures No OBC Will Lose Reservation Benefits,' Says Minister Chandrashekhar...

'Maharashtra Govt Assures No OBC Will Lose Reservation Benefits,' Says Minister Chandrashekhar...

Metro Line 3 Ridership Surges On Day 2, Crosses 1.11 Lakh Passengers

Metro Line 3 Ridership Surges On Day 2, Crosses 1.11 Lakh Passengers

Extended Metro & BEST Services During Chhath Puja; BMC To Provide Multiple Facilities Across Mumbai

Extended Metro & BEST Services During Chhath Puja; BMC To Provide Multiple Facilities Across Mumbai