Mumbai Metro Line 3 Sees Over 1.46 Lakh Commuters On First Day Of Operations

The inauguration of the final phase of Mumbai’s Metro Line 3 on Wednesday marked a major milestone in the city’s public transportation system. The first day of operations for passengers on Thursday saw an overwhelming response from commuters.

According to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, a total of 1,46,087 passengers traveled on Metro Line 3 by 9 pm on Thursday. Earlier in the evening, 1,18,286 passengers had used the metro by 7 pm, with numbers steadily increasing throughout the day. By 6 pm, 97,846 commuters had traveled on the line, followed by a sharp rise of over 20,000 passengers in the next hour.

According to sources, during the evening peak hours, passenger turnout was exceptionally high at Vidhan Bhawan stations. To ensure smooth crowd movement and maintain safety, one of the seven entry gates at a station was temporarily closed for approximately 10 minutes. The situation was promptly managed by our on-ground staff and security teams.

Prior to the inauguration of the final phase, both phases of Metro Line 3 recorded an average daily ridership of 60,000 to 70,000 passengers. The newly extended corridor now connects Cuffe Parade to Aarey, covering the entire route in approximately one hour and linking several railway stations to improve citywide connectivity

Faster Commute to South Mumbai Business Hubs

The new extension has significantly eased commuting to South Mumbai’s key business districts such as Cuffe Parade, Nariman Point, and the Vidhan Bhavan area. Commuters from CSMT and Churchgate can now reach these office hubs within 10 to 15 minutes by metro, saving nearly 20 to 25 minutes compared to earlier travel options.

Ravindra Jain, a 45-year-old office worker near Mittal Towers, expressed his excitement about the metro’s time-saving benefits. “Earlier, I had to wait at least 15 minutes for buses from CSMT and often got stuck in traffic, making my total travel time up to 30 minutes. Now, I reach my office in just 15 minutes.

Similarly, advocate Sudhakar Prasad shared that his commute from CSMT, which used to take over 30 minutes to reach his office located near Vidhan Bhavan, now takes less than 15 minutes including boarding and alighting.

Worli resident Savitri Chowdhury , employed at a Cuffe Parade-based chartered accountancy firm, mentioned that her travel time by metro has decreased by more than 60% compared to buses.

Increased Convenience and Comfort

The metro’s convenience has also attracted leisure commuters. Mahesh Shah shared that his younger brother was eager to try the new route, and they took a round trip from Cuffe Parade to Churchgate.

Ramesh Kamble, a resident of Worli, highlighted the metro’s role in reducing his overall commute time. Previously, he had to travel to Dadar and then take a local train to Grant Road, a journey taking 30 to 45 minutes. With a new metro station just 10 minutes from his home and a 15-minute ride to Grant Road, his total travel time has halved, and he no longer endures crowded local trains.

