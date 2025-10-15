Mumbai: Zaveri Bazaar Turns Pedestrian-Only For The First Time, Celebrates 75 Years With A Festive Makeover | VIDEO

Mumbai: Zaveri Bazaar Turns Pedestrian-Only For The First Time, Marks 75 Years In Style |

For the first time ever, the Zaveri Bazaar route leading to Mumbadevi Temple has been transformed into a pedestrian-only stretch, marking the grand celebration of the Zaveri Bazaar Gems and Jewellery Festival 2025. The bustling marketplace, usually jam-packed with traffic and vendors, now features a carpeted walkway, dazzling lights, floral decorations and several photo booths, making it a picture-perfect destination for both shoppers and visitors.

First time ever Zaveri bazaar way to Mumbadevi is pedestrian only. Carpeted. Beautifully lit up. Battery car service available for those funding it hard to walk. No hawkers. Clean. Incredible pic.twitter.com/lV8tjvliOj — ThePrincess (@HimjaParekh) October 14, 2025

Battery car services have also been introduced for those who find it difficult to walk, ensuring that everyone can comfortably explore the festive setup. The initiative has been widely appreciated for bringing cleanliness, order and festive charm to one of Mumbai’s oldest business districts.

Visitors Praise Cleanliness And Festive Ambience

An X user shared, “First time ever Zaveri Bazaar way to Mumbadevi is pedestrian only. Carpeted. Beautifully lit up. Battery car service available for those finding it hard to walk. No hawkers. Clean. Incredible.”

Several others echoed similar sentiments. One wrote, “We went last weekend and it was lovely to walk. The battery car service was helpful, though finding a taxi later took us 15 minutes, and the driver charged double.”

Many also appreciated the efforts of Mumbadevi volunteers who have been helping manage the crowd and maintain cleanliness.

Humour Adds Sparkle To The Festivities

While most reactions were positive, one witty user couldn’t resist adding, “With gold at ₹1,30,000, only the red carpet could possibly entice shoppers to make a purchase. No prizes for guessing that making charges will include the cost of carpets and lighting too!”

Celebrating 75 Years Of Zaveri Bazaar

The grand makeover marks the 75th anniversary of Zaveri Bazaar, with traders, shop owners and locals joining hands to celebrate the milestone. The market looks stunning at night, with Diwali lights and floral arches creating a glowing spectacle that reflects both tradition and transformation.