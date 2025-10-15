Diwali Travel Alert: Airfares From Mumbai Surge Past ₹18,000 On Key Routes | Full List Here

Air India | File Pic (Representative Image)

With Diwali just days away, airfares from Mumbai to key Tier-2 cities have hit record highs, crossing the ₹18,000 mark on some routes. Ticket prices on several domestic sectors have jumped by 30–35%, driven by heavy demand and limited seat availability. The festive rush has turned travel planning into a costly affair for thousands of Mumbaikars trying to head home or visit family during the holidays.

Industry data shows that flights from Mumbai to Patna, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Ranchi are witnessing the steepest hikes. A one-way Mumbai–Patna ticket, which cost around ₹9,000 in September, is now priced between ₹17,000 and ₹20,000. Similarly, flights from Mumbai to Kolkata and Guwahati have nearly doubled, touching ₹18,000–₹22,000 depending on the carrier and timing.

@narendramodi @PMOIndia can u pls check rates for Diwali air fare to delhi !! This is what u have done !!! Only two airlines and both are charging fares like hell !! Shame on your policies !!!! People like us are actually paying price of your actions !! We r booking for our kid ! pic.twitter.com/FyL4vDuikI — Sanjeev Bansal (@Sanjeev69025822) August 28, 2025

The week leading up to Diwali typically sees a rush of migrants, students and professionals flying out of Mumbai to their hometowns. However, a lower number of additional flights this year has squeezed availability, causing fares to soar.

The Central and Western Railway’s restrictions on platform tickets during this period highlight just how crowded travel corridors have become, both on the ground and in the skies.

DGCA Steps In, Urges Airlines To Keep Fares Fair

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has stepped in, appealing to airlines to keep fares within reasonable limits during the festive period. The aviation regulator has directed airlines to avoid “predatory pricing” and to monitor fares on high-demand routes closely.

Travel portals report a 25% rise in advance bookings compared to last year, suggesting that high fares have done little to dampen the festive travel spirit. However, experts predict prices may only cool down after October 30, once the Diwali and Chhath Puja rush subsides.

Mumbai’s Sky-High Travel Season

The combination of festive fervour, limited connectivity and high operational costs has made Diwali 2025 one of the most expensive travel periods in recent years. With the year-end holiday season just around the corner, travellers may continue to see elevated fares well into December.

For now, Mumbaikars looking to fly home this Diwali will need to plan smart, book early, and brace themselves — because festive skies come with festive prices.