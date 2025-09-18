 Salman Khan Flaunts Clean-Shaven Look As He Returns To Mumbai After Battle Of Galwan Shoot In Ladakh; Watch Video
Salman Khan Flaunts Clean-Shaven Look As He Returns To Mumbai After Battle Of Galwan Shoot In Ladakh; Watch Video

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 06:14 PM IST
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returned to Mumbai on Thursday (September 18) after finishing the shoot of Battle Of Galwan in Ladakh. Several photos and videos of the actor leaving the airport have been doing the rounds on social media platforms. What has caught the attention of Salman's fans is his clean-shaven look.

Salman made heads turn with his refreshed look. He sported a casual outfit paired with a cap. While he did not wait at the airport to pose for the paps, he was spotted for a few seconds before making his way to his car.

The actor greeted the paparazzi with a quick nod. His stylish appearance left fans and netizens excited soon after his visuals surfaced. Salman's new look has also fuelled anticipation for his upcoming patriotic action drama.

Reacting to his look, a fan commented, "Clean-shaved Salman Khan. Handsome man."

Another wrote, "Aura bhai kasam se alag level ka koi actor match nahi kar sakta." Several others dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments section of videos shared on Instagram by paps.

About Battle of Galwan

The film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between Indian and Chinese armed forces. The actor has undergone a massive physical transformation for his role. He is set to portray Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu. A source had earlier informed a news portal that the Battle of Galwan celebrates a soldier's bravery and it does not villainise any country.

According to several media reports, the film features Chitrangda Singh, marking her first collaboration with Sallman. The cast also includes Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Harshil Shah, Heera Sohall, Abhilash Chaudhary, and Vipin Bhardwaj.

