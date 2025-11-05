 'I Don't Do For That Special Caste': Sima Taparia Admits Turning Down Matchmaking For Actress Nausheen Ali Sardar As She's Muslim
Indian Matchmaking-fame Sima Taparia, popularly known as Sima Aunty, sparked controversy after actress Nausheen Ali Sardar revealed that she refused to find her a partner because she was Muslim, despite Nausheen's openness to other faiths. Reacting to the claim, Sima admitted, "I had said that I don’t do it for that special caste; it’s been five years since that..."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 04:51 PM IST
article-image

Indian Matchmaking-fame matchmaker Sima Taparia, popularly known as Sima Aunty, earlier sparked controversy after TV actress and model Nausheen Ali Sardar revealed that she had approached Sima to help her find a life partner. Nausheen shared that she was open to marrying someone from a Catholic, Sikh, or Punjabi background, but Sima turned her down because she was a Muslim.

Sima Taparia Admits Turning Down Matchmaking For Nausheen Ali Sardar As She's Muslim

Reacting to Nausheen’s statement, Sima admitted that she had indeed refused to matchmake for her because of her religion. In an interview with The Indian Express, she explained that matchmaking is ultimately about destiny and added that she is not God.

Sima added, "Five years back, when the show came, they had asked me for matchmaking. I had said that I don’t do it for that special caste; it’s been five years since that, and now it has gotten printed somewhere. It’s okay, I got publicity out of it. I had just refused out of innocence."

Sima Taparia Says She Enjoys The Trolling

Furthermore, responding to the negativity and trolling she faced for her advice on the show, Sima stated that she enjoyed every bit of the fame and did not let it give her an ego. She added that she has met many stars and appeared on several shows like Bollywood Wives and Bigg Boss, and that she enjoys the attention, especially since the youth are huge fans of hers.

"In fact, I enjoy the trolling too. Negative and positive publicity, both are good, so why should I be scared? It’s people’s work to troll. Everyone will not write good things; some will also have negative things to say," added Sima.

On the work front, Sima is set turn host for a series called Sach Ya Kalesh.

