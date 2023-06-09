Indian Matchmaking Fame Sima Taparia Claims, ‘Stanford and Yale Call Her To Give Message To Students’

Sima Taparia |

The famous Netflix show, 'Indian Matchmaking' hosted by Sima Taparia is the point of discussion in the entertainment Industry at Present. Bollywood's Actress, Deepika Padukoan recently admitted that she has been binging on Sima Taparia’s Indian Matchmaking show.

“I am very happy that she (Deepika) is binge watching Indian Matchmaking. I am very happy that she has liked my show. May celebrities have messaged me on Instagram, but Deepika took to Instagram to say that she is binge watching the show, it is a period moment for me,” Sima said.

In an interview to the Mid-day, the famous match-making celebrity or commonly known as match-making Aunty said that she is blessed to become overnight sensation. She talked on various aspects about the show and how it has changed her lifestyle. She shared, “People recognise me in malls and restaurants, in shops, everywhere. I was in Dubai three days back and there were so many fans, I did a lot of interviews there. They want me to do many events there."

She also shared that International Universities call her and she recently gave a talk at Stanford and Yale University in the US.

"People want to call me to the universities to give a message to the students", she added.

She said that People all over the world, like Malaysia, Singapore, Pakistan, Lebanon, Dubai etc are liking the show due to her honest and sincere approach in the web series.

During her Interview she also revealed that she wanted to become famous because of former PM Indra Gandhi. She said, "when I was in 4th standard, my family once waited for 2 hours under the sun, just to waive hands towards Mrs. Gandhi. When she arrived, I felt like she is getting so much of respect." According to her that was the point when she decided to become famous.

The show, 'Indian Matchmaking' is coming up with third season soon on Netflix. Seema Taparia recently launched a video song, 'Shadi Ki Tayaree Hai' which is doing the rounds on Internet.

Watch the Music video below