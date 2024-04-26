Institute Of Company Secretary Of India Invites Applications For The Position Of Company Secretaries In Mumbai & Pune; Direct Link To Apply Inside | Representative Image

In the offices of Regional Directors (WR), Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, and Registrar of Companies, Pune, Company Secretaries (CS) as young professionals are invited to apply to the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The application process must be finished by 5:00 p.m. on May 12. Read below to find the direct link to apply for the position. Interested candidate will be re-directed to a link of google form upon clicking the link.

Pune and Mumbai will be the locations where young professionals are posted. While completing the application form, candidates must explicitly state where they would like their posting to be made. The Ministry's officers and its regional offices will oversee and direct the candidates' work.

Eligibility Criteria



Candidates must be a company secretary who has passed their final test and has at least two years of experience. The candidate's age as of June 1, 2024, cannot be greater than 35.

Initially, the specialists would be hired for a year, with the possibility of an extension for a maximum of four years. The probationary phase would last the first three months. The candidates will work full-time.



Salary

The position will be paid a fixed monthly consolidated salary of Rs 40,000 plus a Rs 1,000 transportation allowance. No allowances or perks, including dearness allowance, transportation, housing, personal staff, CGHS, and medical reimbursement, will be granted to young professionals.

Candidates may apply through the link given below:

https://forms.gle/8upTtzbYfodKMVxc7