Kerala SSLC Class 10 Results To Be Announced Tomorrow, Check Date And Time Here

Kerala SSLC Results To Be Announced Tomorrow, Check Date And Time Here |

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the SSLC Class 10 result tomorrow. When it is released, students who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website – pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

The SSLC exams this year were conducted from March 4 to March 25.

How to check result?

Students would need to enter the following details to check their result:

Registration number

Password

Date of birth

When will the result be announced?

As per the official announcement, the result will be declared at 3 pm tomorrow. Students who want to check their results can visit the following websites to download their marksheets tomorrow:

pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

The details of Save a Year (SAY) exams (a form of supplementary exam) will be released after the result is declared in the press conference on May 8.

Read Also Kerala SSLC Model Exam 2024 Begins Tomorrow

Last year, the exams were conducted between March 9 to 29. The results were declared on May 19. The board is releasing the results nearly 15 days in advance this time.

Statistics from the last year

In 2023, a total of 419,362 regular students appeared for the exams, out of which 213,801 were boys and 205,561 were girls. The overall passing percentage was 99.70 per cent.

Last year, a total of 2581 schools had reported 100 per cent result. Out of these, a total of 951 were government schools, 1191 were aided schools and 439 were unaided schools.

A total of 68,604 students had secured the A+ grade, with Mallapuram district getting the highest number of A+ students, which is 4856 students.

Following the results this year, the Plus Two result will be announced at the same time, at 3pm, on May 9.

Where will the Plus Two results be available?

keralaresults.nic.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

result.kerala.gov.in

examresults.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in