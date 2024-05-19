University Of Sheffield Invites Applications For MSc Environmental Change And International Development

University of Sheffield in UK |

The University of Sheffield, UK, is now accepting applications for its MSc Environmental Change and International Development course, set to start in September 2024. Students who are interested in learning more about the complex connections between social justice, international development, and the environment and how these relationships influence practice and policy should enroll in this program.

Course Highlights:

The course is based on the ideas of decolonizing knowledge, interdisciplinary learning, and tying theory to practice and policy. Additionally, there will be flexibility for students to customize the course to fit their interests. A research-based dissertation based on placements, research collaborations, or independent research is provided along with specialized professional skills instruction, an optional field class, and academic excellence through this approach.

Key Points:

Field Class:

Optional international field class engaging with overseas development and community organizations through an intensive week of activities.

Alternative, lower-cost, sustainable UK-based 'hybrid' field class.

Previous destinations include Peru, Nepal, and South Africa.

Please note - Costs for field classes are not included in tuition fees.

Placement:

Dissertation with placement offers practical experience in development organizations.

Six to eight weeks in June or July spent in a host organization, conducting a research project.

Projects generate findings for the dissertation and may involve working on the organization’s core activities.

Over 30 host organizations in the UK and globally, focusing on various issues such as conservation, education, or health.

Note: Costs for placements are not included in tuition fees.

Course Duration:

1 year

Eligibility:

Holders of a three-year bachelor's degree with a minimum of 60% or "first class" in social sciences or medicine from a recognised university.

Overall IELTS score of 6.5, with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

Fees:

Foreign Student: £26,350

Prospective students are encouraged to visit the University of Sheffield's official website to learn more about the MSc Environmental Change and International Development course and to apply.