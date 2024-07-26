NEET PG 2024 Test City Allotment List To Be OUT On July 29; Check All Details Here!

NEET PG 2024 | NBEMS

NEET PG 2024: The test city allotment list for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 is set to be released on July 29, 2024. The NEET PG 2024 will be held on August 11, 2024.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will provide an exam city allotment list to candidates' registered email addresses. Candidates were given a chance to select the city of their choice for the exam until July 22, 2024.

On August 8, 2024, the exam admit cards will be released to the public following the release of the city list. Those who meet the conditions can download their admit cards from the official website in order to take the exam. Information on the candidate's admit card includes name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, location of the examination center, instructions for the day of the test, date, and time.

The initial date of the NEET PG 2024 exam was June 23, 2024. The NEET PG was postponed as a precautionary measure by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in response to concerns regarding the fairness of competitive exams nationwide.

About NEET PG 2024

For admission to MD, MS, and PG diploma programs for the academic year 2024–2025, the NEET-PG 2024 exam will be the only qualifying exam. Included in it will be the following:



1. Of all the states and union territories in India, 50% of the seats are reserved for them.



2. There will be state quota seats for every state and union territory in India.



3. Every countrywide private medical school, institute, university, and deemed university



4. Hospitals for Military Health Services.



5. Direct six-year studies in DrNB, Post-MBBS DNB, and Post-MBBS NBEMS diploma programs.

Several MD/MS and PG diploma programs simply require the NEET-PG qualifying/ranking test for admission. The only qualifying test required for admission to MD, MS, and PG diploma programs is the NEET-PG.

Which Medical Institutions Accept NEET PG Scores?

1. AIIMS, New Delhi and other AIIMS

2. PGIMER, Chandigarh

3. JIPMER, Puducherry

4. NIMHANS, Bengaluru

5. Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Trivandrum