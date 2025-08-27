Student Freezes Mid-Step During Thai National Anthem; Video Goes Viral

A Thai student freezes mid-step during the national anthem at school, capturing hearts online for his unexpected display of stillness and discipline. | Image: Insta/thesmartlocalth

A light-hearted moment from a Thai school has captured the attention of social media users after a student was seen freezing mid-step during the national anthem.

In Thailand, it is the norm for students and the general public to stand respectfully at attention whenever the national anthem is played every morning at 8 am. But one young student appeared to take the tradition a step further, literally, by halting in place with one leg raised, as though frozen mid-walk.

The video, initially shared by TikTok user ingduan, at first appears to be a static photo until the audience realises there are other students and educators walking in the background. The humorous contrast quickly turned the clip into a viral sensation.

Users took to social media to comment on the student's commitment, saying that the scene was both "hilarious" and "adorable." Some jokingly commented that the very strict-looking freeze looked more like a scene from the popular Netflix show Squid Game than it did a school assembly.

One user praised the patriotism behind the moment, writing, “I salute all Thais for their love for their country, one of the most beautiful countries with wonderful people!” Another joked, “Now we know who’s late for class,” while a third quipped, “Boy took ‘stand still during the anthem’ way too seriously.”

Echoing the viral nature of the moment, one comment read, “Bro just cleared Squid Game in real life,” and another user jokingly remarked, “Indian politicians need to learn from this young boy.”