 Student Freezes Mid-Step During Thai National Anthem; Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationStudent Freezes Mid-Step During Thai National Anthem; Video Goes Viral

Student Freezes Mid-Step During Thai National Anthem; Video Goes Viral

A viral TikTok video shows a Thai student frozen mid-step while the national anthem plays at school, impressing netizens with his dedication. Many online users found the moment both adorable and hilarious, likening it to a real-life “Squid Game.” The clip also sparked praise for Thai patriotism and school traditions.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
A Thai student freezes mid-step during the national anthem at school, capturing hearts online for his unexpected display of stillness and discipline. | Image: Insta/thesmartlocalth

A light-hearted moment from a Thai school has captured the attention of social media users after a student was seen freezing mid-step during the national anthem.

In Thailand, it is the norm for students and the general public to stand respectfully at attention whenever the national anthem is played every morning at 8 am. But one young student appeared to take the tradition a step further, literally, by halting in place with one leg raised, as though frozen mid-walk.

The video, initially shared by TikTok user ingduan, at first appears to be a static photo until the audience realises there are other students and educators walking in the background. The humorous contrast quickly turned the clip into a viral sensation.

Read Also
Heavy Rains Flood GGM Science College Campus In Jammu; Students Struggle Through Knee-Deep Water...
article-image

Users took to social media to comment on the student's commitment, saying that the scene was both "hilarious" and "adorable." Some jokingly commented that the very strict-looking freeze looked more like a scene from the popular Netflix show Squid Game than it did a school assembly.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Cricketer Prithvi Shaw Clicks Picture With His Rumoured Girlfriend Akriti Agarwal On Account Of Ganesh Chaturthi
Indian Cricketer Prithvi Shaw Clicks Picture With His Rumoured Girlfriend Akriti Agarwal On Account Of Ganesh Chaturthi
'Farak Nahin Padta': Mohammed Shami Unfazed By Allegations Against Him Amid Troubled Marriage With Hasin Jahan; Video
'Farak Nahin Padta': Mohammed Shami Unfazed By Allegations Against Him Amid Troubled Marriage With Hasin Jahan; Video
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Uddhav Thackeray & Family Visit MNS Chief Raj Thackeray’s Residence To Offer Prayers To Ganpati Bappa | VIDEO
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Uddhav Thackeray & Family Visit MNS Chief Raj Thackeray’s Residence To Offer Prayers To Ganpati Bappa | VIDEO
PM SVANidhi Yojana: 1.15 Crore Street Vendors To Get Loans, Cashback & Support Till 2030
PM SVANidhi Yojana: 1.15 Crore Street Vendors To Get Loans, Cashback & Support Till 2030

One user praised the patriotism behind the moment, writing, “I salute all Thais for their love for their country, one of the most beautiful countries with wonderful people!” Another joked, “Now we know who’s late for class,” while a third quipped, “Boy took ‘stand still during the anthem’ way too seriously.”

Echoing the viral nature of the moment, one comment read, “Bro just cleared Squid Game in real life,” and another user jokingly remarked, “Indian politicians need to learn from this young boy.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration Begins Today At wbmcc.nic.in; Check Important...

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration Begins Today At wbmcc.nic.in; Check Important...

Student Freezes Mid-Step During Thai National Anthem; Video Goes Viral

Student Freezes Mid-Step During Thai National Anthem; Video Goes Viral

UPSSSC PET 2025: City Intimation Slip Released, Admit Card To Be Issued Soon

UPSSSC PET 2025: City Intimation Slip Released, Admit Card To Be Issued Soon

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Application Opens For 1543 Field Engineer & Supervisor Posts At...

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Application Opens For 1543 Field Engineer & Supervisor Posts At...

RSSB Releases 2025 Answer Keys; Candidates Can File Objections Till August 30

RSSB Releases 2025 Answer Keys; Candidates Can File Objections Till August 30