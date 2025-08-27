PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Application Opens For 1543 Field Engineer & Supervisor Posts At powergrid.in; Check Eligibility, Dates, And Selection Process

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), has released a recruitment announcement for 1543 contract positions as field supervisors and engineers. The official website, powergrid.in, opened the application process on August 27, 2025, and it will remain open until September 17, 2025.

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Application Start Date: 27 August 2025

Last Date to Apply: 17 September 2025

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Vacancies details

Total Vacancies: 1543

Post-wise Distribution:

Field Engineer

- Electrical: 532

- Civil: 198

Field Supervisor

- Electrical: 535

- Civil: 193

- Electronics & Communication: 85

Note: Candidates must complete the application process within the given dates, as applications after the deadline will not be accepted.

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Field Engineer (Electrical)

Full-time B.E. / B.Tech. / B.Sc. (Engg.) in Electrical or related field

Minimum 55% marks from a recognized university/institute

Field Engineer (Civil)

Full-time B.E. / B.Tech. / B.Sc. (Engg.) in Civil or related field

Minimum 55% marks from a recognized university/institute

Field Supervisor (Electronics & Communication)

Full-time Diploma in Electrical / Electronics & Communication / Information Technology or related field

Minimum 55% marks from a recognized Technical Board/Institute

Note: Candidates should check the official notification for detailed educational requirements and other conditions.

Steps to Apply for PGCIL Recruitment 2025

Step 1: Go to www.powergrid.in, PGCIL's official website.

Step 2: Navigate to the Careers section on the homepage.

Step 3: Select "Job Openings - Opportunities."

Step 4: Click on the PGCIL Field Engineer and Field Supervisor Recruitment 2025 notice.

Step 5: Register by completing the necessary information.

Step 6: Enter your login information and fill out the online application.

Step 7: Upload the required files in the format specified.

Step 8: If required, pay the application fee.

Step 9: Fill out the form and save a copy for your records.

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Written Test (Common FTE Test 2025) – mandatory for all provisionally eligible candidates

The exam will be conducted in a single day across India for all positions

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Exam Pattern:

Technical Knowledge Section

50 questions

Based on relevant discipline syllabus (B.E., B.Tech., or Diploma as applicable)

Aptitude Test Section

25 questions

Covers:

- General English – articles, prepositions, vocabulary, comprehension, synonyms & antonyms, jumbled sentences

- Reasoning – data interpretation, coding & decoding, inductive & deductive reasoning, data sufficiency, series completion, puzzles, pattern completion

Note: Final selection will be based on performance in the written test.