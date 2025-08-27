 PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Application Opens For 1543 Field Engineer & Supervisor Posts At powergrid.in; Check Eligibility, Dates, And Selection Process
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPGCIL Recruitment 2025: Application Opens For 1543 Field Engineer & Supervisor Posts At powergrid.in; Check Eligibility, Dates, And Selection Process

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Application Opens For 1543 Field Engineer & Supervisor Posts At powergrid.in; Check Eligibility, Dates, And Selection Process

Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is hiring for 1543 posts of field engineers and supervisors on a contract basis. Applications are open from August 27 to September 17, 2025, at powergrid.in.

SimpleUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 02:59 PM IST
article-image

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), has released a recruitment announcement for 1543 contract positions as field supervisors and engineers. The official website, powergrid.in, opened the application process on August 27, 2025, and it will remain open until September 17, 2025.

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Application Start Date: 27 August 2025

Last Date to Apply: 17 September 2025

FPJ Shorts
Vash Level 2 X (Twitter) Review: From 'F*cking Crazy Experience' To 'Half Baked', Janki Bodiwala Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens
Vash Level 2 X (Twitter) Review: From 'F*cking Crazy Experience' To 'Half Baked', Janki Bodiwala Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens
Mumbai: Cross FIRs In Andheri After Raj Thackeray Remarks: Sujit Dubey Booked, MNS Workers Face Case For Vandalism
Mumbai: Cross FIRs In Andheri After Raj Thackeray Remarks: Sujit Dubey Booked, MNS Workers Face Case For Vandalism
Hilarious! Wife Records Husband Keeping Cristiano Ronaldo's Photo Inside The Temple In The House; Video
Hilarious! Wife Records Husband Keeping Cristiano Ronaldo's Photo Inside The Temple In The House; Video
Tariffs Come Into Force: 50% Tariffs on Indian Exports To the US Take Effect, Key Risks For Textiles, Gems & Overall Economic Growth
Tariffs Come Into Force: 50% Tariffs on Indian Exports To the US Take Effect, Key Risks For Textiles, Gems & Overall Economic Growth

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Vacancies details

Total Vacancies: 1543

Post-wise Distribution:

Field Engineer

- Electrical: 532

- Civil: 198

Field Supervisor

- Electrical: 535

- Civil: 193

- Electronics & Communication: 85

Note: Candidates must complete the application process within the given dates, as applications after the deadline will not be accepted.

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Field Engineer (Electrical)

Full-time B.E. / B.Tech. / B.Sc. (Engg.) in Electrical or related field

Minimum 55% marks from a recognized university/institute

Field Engineer (Civil)

Full-time B.E. / B.Tech. / B.Sc. (Engg.) in Civil or related field

Minimum 55% marks from a recognized university/institute

Field Supervisor (Electronics & Communication)

Full-time Diploma in Electrical / Electronics & Communication / Information Technology or related field

Minimum 55% marks from a recognized Technical Board/Institute

Note: Candidates should check the official notification for detailed educational requirements and other conditions.

Steps to Apply for PGCIL Recruitment 2025

Step 1: Go to www.powergrid.in, PGCIL's official website.

Step 2: Navigate to the Careers section on the homepage.

Step 3: Select "Job Openings - Opportunities."

Step 4: Click on the PGCIL Field Engineer and Field Supervisor Recruitment 2025 notice.

Step 5: Register by completing the necessary information.

Step 6: Enter your login information and fill out the online application.

Step 7: Upload the required files in the format specified.

Step 8: If required, pay the application fee.

Step 9: Fill out the form and save a copy for your records.

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Written Test (Common FTE Test 2025) – mandatory for all provisionally eligible candidates

The exam will be conducted in a single day across India for all positions

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Exam Pattern:

Technical Knowledge Section

50 questions

Based on relevant discipline syllabus (B.E., B.Tech., or Diploma as applicable)

Aptitude Test Section

25 questions

Covers:

- General English – articles, prepositions, vocabulary, comprehension, synonyms & antonyms, jumbled sentences

- Reasoning – data interpretation, coding & decoding, inductive & deductive reasoning, data sufficiency, series completion, puzzles, pattern completion

Note: Final selection will be based on performance in the written test.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Application Opens For 1543 Field Engineer & Supervisor Posts At...

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Application Opens For 1543 Field Engineer & Supervisor Posts At...

RSSB Releases 2025 Answer Keys; Candidates Can File Objections Till August 30

RSSB Releases 2025 Answer Keys; Candidates Can File Objections Till August 30

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Registration Opens For 935 Assistant Education Development Officer Posts...

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Registration Opens For 935 Assistant Education Development Officer Posts...

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Applications Opens Tomorrow For 976 Junior Executive Posts At...

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Applications Opens Tomorrow For 976 Junior Executive Posts At...

CMS Education Survey 2025: One In Three Students Opt For Private Coaching; Urban Households Spend...

CMS Education Survey 2025: One In Three Students Opt For Private Coaching; Urban Households Spend...