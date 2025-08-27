 AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Applications Opens Tomorrow For 976 Junior Executive Posts At aai.aero; Check Eligibility, Fees, And Steps To Apply
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Applications Opens Tomorrow For 976 Junior Executive Posts At aai.aero; Check Eligibility, Fees, And Steps To Apply

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Applications Opens Tomorrow For 976 Junior Executive Posts At aai.aero; Check Eligibility, Fees, And Steps To Apply

Airports Authority of India (AAI) will begin registration for 976 Junior Executive posts on August 28, 2025, at aai.aero. Candidates can apply until September 27.

SimpleUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
Official website

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Registration for the Junior Executive positions will open tomorrow, Thursday, August 28, 2025, according to the Airports Authority of India, or AAI. Candidates that meet the requirements can apply on the official website, aai.aero.

Applicants should be aware that the recruiting drive will end on September 27, 2025.

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Application Start Date: Thursday, August 28, 2025

FPJ Shorts
Here's How Goa Welcomes Ganpati Bappa With Their Unique & Vibrant Traditions
Here's How Goa Welcomes Ganpati Bappa With Their Unique & Vibrant Traditions
RSSB Releases 2025 Answer Keys; Candidates Can File Objections Till August 30
RSSB Releases 2025 Answer Keys; Candidates Can File Objections Till August 30
Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s Paani Foundation To Expand Farmer Cup Across Maharashtra With State Govt Support
Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s Paani Foundation To Expand Farmer Cup Across Maharashtra With State Govt Support
'Nanga Naach Karna Hai Toh Naquaab Utaar Ke Karo': Woman Targets Muslim Passenger With Hindu Friends In Mumbai Local; Video
'Nanga Naach Karna Hai Toh Naquaab Utaar Ke Karo': Woman Targets Muslim Passenger With Hindu Friends In Mumbai Local; Video

Last Date to Apply: Saturday, September 27, 2025

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

Total Vacancies: 976 posts

Junior Executive (Architecture): 11 posts

Junior Executive (Engineering – Civil): 199 posts

Junior Executive (Engineering – Electrical): 208 posts

Junior Executive (Electronics): 527 posts

Junior Executive (Information Technology): 31 posts

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Application Fee: ₹300

Exempted Categories (No Fee):

- SC / ST candidates

- PwBD candidates

- Apprentices (completed 1 year of training in AAI)

- Female candidates

Mode of Payment: Online via Internet Banking, Debit Card, or Credit Card

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

To apply for the recruiting campaign, candidates can take the actions listed below:

Step 1: Go to aai.aero, the official AAI website.

Step 2: To register for AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025, click the link on the main page.

Step 3: To register yourself, enter the information.

Step 4: Access your account and log in.

Step 5: Complete the application, submit the required files, and pay the application cost.

Step 6: Check the application, then send it in.

Step 7: Download the page of confirmation.

Step 8: For future use, save a printout of the confirmation page.

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Selection process via GATE scores

Candidates should be aware that GATE scores are used in the selection process. Only applicants who have registered their applications on the AAI portal, are eligible in every way, and have completed appropriate exam papers for GATE 2023, 2024, or 2025 will be taken into consideration for the next step of the AAI selection process.

Candidates are encouraged to visit AAI's official website for additional information.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RSSB Releases 2025 Answer Keys; Candidates Can File Objections Till August 30

RSSB Releases 2025 Answer Keys; Candidates Can File Objections Till August 30

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Registration Opens For 935 Assistant Education Development Officer Posts...

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Registration Opens For 935 Assistant Education Development Officer Posts...

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Applications Opens Tomorrow For 976 Junior Executive Posts At...

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Applications Opens Tomorrow For 976 Junior Executive Posts At...

CMS Education Survey 2025: One In Three Students Opt For Private Coaching; Urban Households Spend...

CMS Education Survey 2025: One In Three Students Opt For Private Coaching; Urban Households Spend...

UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2025 Exam Schedule Released At upsc.gov.in; Check Date, Timings, Vacancies & Next...

UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2025 Exam Schedule Released At upsc.gov.in; Check Date, Timings, Vacancies & Next...