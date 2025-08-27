AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Applications Opens Tomorrow For 976 Junior Executive Posts At aai.aero; Check Eligibility, Fees, And Steps To Apply

Official website

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Registration for the Junior Executive positions will open tomorrow, Thursday, August 28, 2025, according to the Airports Authority of India, or AAI. Candidates that meet the requirements can apply on the official website, aai.aero.

Applicants should be aware that the recruiting drive will end on September 27, 2025.

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Application Start Date: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Last Date to Apply: Saturday, September 27, 2025

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

Total Vacancies: 976 posts

Junior Executive (Architecture): 11 posts

Junior Executive (Engineering – Civil): 199 posts

Junior Executive (Engineering – Electrical): 208 posts

Junior Executive (Electronics): 527 posts

Junior Executive (Information Technology): 31 posts

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Application Fee: ₹300

Exempted Categories (No Fee):

- SC / ST candidates

- PwBD candidates

- Apprentices (completed 1 year of training in AAI)

- Female candidates

Mode of Payment: Online via Internet Banking, Debit Card, or Credit Card

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

To apply for the recruiting campaign, candidates can take the actions listed below:

Step 1: Go to aai.aero, the official AAI website.

Step 2: To register for AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025, click the link on the main page.

Step 3: To register yourself, enter the information.

Step 4: Access your account and log in.

Step 5: Complete the application, submit the required files, and pay the application cost.

Step 6: Check the application, then send it in.

Step 7: Download the page of confirmation.

Step 8: For future use, save a printout of the confirmation page.

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Selection process via GATE scores

Candidates should be aware that GATE scores are used in the selection process. Only applicants who have registered their applications on the AAI portal, are eligible in every way, and have completed appropriate exam papers for GATE 2023, 2024, or 2025 will be taken into consideration for the next step of the AAI selection process.

Candidates are encouraged to visit AAI's official website for additional information.