Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Centenary Celebrations Of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya In Lucknow | X @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday opened the centenary year celebrations of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya in Lucknow, calling the occasion a testament to India's cultural unity and heritage.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's Statement

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi said, "Today's centenary celebration is not merely a regional event, but a reflection of India's cultural and spiritual pursuit and national consciousness. It is a testament to the cultural unity of India, passed down through generations, giving a new identity to its voice, rhythm, and traditions. This centenary celebration, which is forging a new identity today, provides us with the opportunity to come together and celebrate this tradition."

He further highlighted the importance of culture in shaping a nation, stating, "The soul of a nation resides in its culture. Just as a human body dies when the soul separates from it, a nation loses its identity if its culture is severed. However, Indian art, through its unique traditions and expressions, has preserved and strengthened India's identity."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath added, "Our Indian culture, through its various forms, has established itself in the world as a timeless and eternal culture." According to the university's website, the two stalwarts of Indian music in this century, Pandit Vishnu Digambar Paluskar and Pandit Vishnu Narayan Bhatkhande, led and developed two strong, parallel traditions in the institutionalisation of music education and training.

In 1926, Pt. Vishnu Narayan Bhatkhande established a music school in Lucknow, a culturally vibrant princely state of Awadh, with the help and co-operation of Rai Umanath Bali, Rai Rajeshwar Bali and other music patrons and connoisseurs of Lucknow. This institution was inaugurated by the then-governor of Awadh, Sir William Marris, and was named after him as "Marris College of Music", as stated on the website.

