Uttar Pradesh: Amid Dense Fog, Truck Runs Over Class 10 Girl Walking To School In Kaushambi | Tejal Ghorpade (Representative Image)

Kaushambi (UP): A girl on the way to her school was killed on the spot after being hit by a speeding dumper truck amid dense fog here on Thursday, police said.

The dumper driver fled the spot after abandoning the vehicle.

Mahewa Ghat SHO Dhirendra Singh said the deceased was identified as Sarita Devi (15), a resident of Mahewa Uparhar village. She was a class 10 student.

The SHO said Sarita was walking to school at around 9 am when the accident occurred near Bairagipur crossing. Due to dense fog, visibility was poor, and a speeding dumper hit her, killing her on the spot.

Police have seized the dumper involved in the accident and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

