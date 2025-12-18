 Uttar Pradesh: Amid Dense Fog, Truck Runs Over Class 10 Girl Walking To School In Kaushambi
A 15-year-old girl, Sarita Devi, was killed on the spot by a speeding dumper truck while walking to school near Bairagipur crossing in Kaushambi, UP. Dense fog reduced visibility, contributing to the accident. The dumper driver fled, but the vehicle was seized by police. Sarita was a class 10 student from Mahewa Uparhar village.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 02:05 PM IST
Kaushambi (UP): A girl on the way to her school was killed on the spot after being hit by a speeding dumper truck amid dense fog here on Thursday, police said.

The dumper driver fled the spot after abandoning the vehicle.

Mahewa Ghat SHO Dhirendra Singh said the deceased was identified as Sarita Devi (15), a resident of Mahewa Uparhar village. She was a class 10 student.

Police have seized the dumper involved in the accident and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

