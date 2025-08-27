BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Registration Opens For 935 Assistant Education Development Officer Posts At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Check Salary, Eligibility, Fees, And Selection Process

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025 | bpsc.bihar.gov.in

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a recruitment notification for Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO) positions in the Bihar Education Department. On August 27, 2025, the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in, opened for online registration.

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

Unreserved (UR): 374 posts

Reserved for Males: 243

Reserved for Women: 131

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 93 posts

Reserved for Males: 60

Reserved for Women: 33

Scheduled Caste (SC): 150 posts

Reserved for Males: 97

Reserved for Women: 53

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 10 posts

Reserved for Males: 06

Reserved for Women: 04

Extremely Backward Class (EBC): 168 posts

Reserved for Males: 109

Reserved for Women: 59

Backward Class (BC): 112 posts

Reserved for Males: 73

Reserved for Women: 39

Women from Backward Class (BC): 28 posts

Reserved for Women only: 28

Total Vacancies: 935

Reserved for Males: 588

Reserved for Women: 319

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Applicants must confirm that they meet the following qualifying standards prior to applying:

Educational Qualification:

Must have a Bachelor’s or Graduate degree from a recognized university.

Age Limit (as on August 1, 2025):

Unreserved (Male): 21 to 37 years

Unreserved (Female): Up to 40 years

Backward Class (Male & Female): Up to 40 years

Extremely Backward Class (Male & Female): Up to 40 years

Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe (Male & Female): Up to 42 years

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Application fees

General Application Fee: ₹100

Additional Fee (if Aadhaar card not provided): ₹200 for biometrics

Total Payable: ₹300 (₹100 + ₹200) for candidates without Aadhaar

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

The procedures listed below can be used by applicants to apply for the AEDO jobs:

Step 1: Go to bpsc.bihar.gov.in, the BPSC's official website.

Step 2: Select the application link for the Assistant Education Development Officer position that appears on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, complete the OTR (one-time registration) procedure.

Step 4: Next, use the registered information to log into the account.

Step 5: Complete the application, attach supporting documentation, and pay.

Step 6: Carefully review every detail before submitting.

Step 7: Save the confirmation page to your computer and print it off for your records.

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Salary structure

Pay Level: Level 5

Initial Basic Pay: ₹29,200/-

Revisions: Compensation is subject to periodic revisions by the State Government

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Written Test:

Objective type examination

Three papers, each carrying 100 marks

Duration: 2 hours

Document Verification:

Shortlisted candidates must submit original copies of all certificates mentioned in their online application

Final Merit List:

Prepared by the commission on the basis of written exam results

Candidates should go to the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in, for further information and to submit an online application.