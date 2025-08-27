 BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Registration Opens For 935 Assistant Education Development Officer Posts At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Check Salary, Eligibility, Fees, And Selection Process
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has opened online applications for 935 Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO) posts in the Bihar Education Department. Eligible candidates can apply at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

SimpleUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 02:06 PM IST
BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025 | bpsc.bihar.gov.in

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a recruitment notification for Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO) positions in the Bihar Education Department. On August 27, 2025, the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in, opened for online registration.

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

Unreserved (UR): 374 posts

Reserved for Males: 243

Reserved for Women: 131

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 93 posts

Reserved for Males: 60

Reserved for Women: 33

Scheduled Caste (SC): 150 posts

Reserved for Males: 97

Reserved for Women: 53

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 10 posts

Reserved for Males: 06

Reserved for Women: 04

Extremely Backward Class (EBC): 168 posts

Reserved for Males: 109

Reserved for Women: 59

Backward Class (BC): 112 posts

Reserved for Males: 73

Reserved for Women: 39

Women from Backward Class (BC): 28 posts

Reserved for Women only: 28

Total Vacancies: 935

Reserved for Males: 588

Reserved for Women: 319

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Applicants must confirm that they meet the following qualifying standards prior to applying:

Educational Qualification:

Must have a Bachelor’s or Graduate degree from a recognized university.

Age Limit (as on August 1, 2025):

Unreserved (Male): 21 to 37 years

Unreserved (Female): Up to 40 years

Backward Class (Male & Female): Up to 40 years

Extremely Backward Class (Male & Female): Up to 40 years

Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe (Male & Female): Up to 42 years

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Application fees

General Application Fee: ₹100

Additional Fee (if Aadhaar card not provided): ₹200 for biometrics

Total Payable: ₹300 (₹100 + ₹200) for candidates without Aadhaar

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

The procedures listed below can be used by applicants to apply for the AEDO jobs:

Step 1: Go to bpsc.bihar.gov.in, the BPSC's official website.

Step 2: Select the application link for the Assistant Education Development Officer position that appears on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, complete the OTR (one-time registration) procedure.

Step 4: Next, use the registered information to log into the account.

Step 5: Complete the application, attach supporting documentation, and pay.

Step 6: Carefully review every detail before submitting.

Step 7: Save the confirmation page to your computer and print it off for your records.

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Notification For 935 Vacancies Out; Check Selection Process Here
BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Salary structure

Pay Level: Level 5

Initial Basic Pay: ₹29,200/-

Revisions: Compensation is subject to periodic revisions by the State Government

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Written Test:

Objective type examination

Three papers, each carrying 100 marks

Duration: 2 hours

Document Verification:

Shortlisted candidates must submit original copies of all certificates mentioned in their online application

Final Merit List:

Prepared by the commission on the basis of written exam results

Candidates should go to the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in, for further information and to submit an online application. 

