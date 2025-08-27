BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Registration Opens For 935 Assistant Education Development Officer Posts At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Check Salary, Eligibility, Fees, And Selection Process

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a recruitment notification for Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO) positions in the Bihar Education Department. On August 27, 2025, the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in, opened for online registration.
BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details
Unreserved (UR): 374 posts
Reserved for Males: 243
Reserved for Women: 131
Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 93 posts
Reserved for Males: 60
Reserved for Women: 33
Scheduled Caste (SC): 150 posts
Reserved for Males: 97
Reserved for Women: 53
Scheduled Tribe (ST): 10 posts
Reserved for Males: 06
Reserved for Women: 04
Extremely Backward Class (EBC): 168 posts
Reserved for Males: 109
Reserved for Women: 59
Backward Class (BC): 112 posts
Reserved for Males: 73
Reserved for Women: 39
Women from Backward Class (BC): 28 posts
Reserved for Women only: 28
Total Vacancies: 935
Reserved for Males: 588
Reserved for Women: 319
BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria
Applicants must confirm that they meet the following qualifying standards prior to applying:
Educational Qualification:
Must have a Bachelor’s or Graduate degree from a recognized university.
Age Limit (as on August 1, 2025):
Unreserved (Male): 21 to 37 years
Unreserved (Female): Up to 40 years
Backward Class (Male & Female): Up to 40 years
Extremely Backward Class (Male & Female): Up to 40 years
Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe (Male & Female): Up to 42 years
BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Application fees
General Application Fee: ₹100
Additional Fee (if Aadhaar card not provided): ₹200 for biometrics
Total Payable: ₹300 (₹100 + ₹200) for candidates without Aadhaar
BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: How to apply?
The procedures listed below can be used by applicants to apply for the AEDO jobs:
Step 1: Go to bpsc.bihar.gov.in, the BPSC's official website.
Step 2: Select the application link for the Assistant Education Development Officer position that appears on the homepage.
Step 3: Next, complete the OTR (one-time registration) procedure.
Step 4: Next, use the registered information to log into the account.
Step 5: Complete the application, attach supporting documentation, and pay.
Step 6: Carefully review every detail before submitting.
Step 7: Save the confirmation page to your computer and print it off for your records.
BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Salary structure
Pay Level: Level 5
Initial Basic Pay: ₹29,200/-
Revisions: Compensation is subject to periodic revisions by the State Government
BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Selection process
Written Test:
Objective type examination
Three papers, each carrying 100 marks
Duration: 2 hours
Document Verification:
Shortlisted candidates must submit original copies of all certificates mentioned in their online application
Final Merit List:
Prepared by the commission on the basis of written exam results
Candidates should go to the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in, for further information and to submit an online application.