CMS Education Survey 2025: One In Three Students Opt For Private Coaching; Urban Households Spend Significantly More

CMS Survey 2025: One in Three Students Opt for Private Coaching in India | Image: Canva

CMS Education Survey 2025: Private coaching is becoming an increasingly common part of school education in India, particularly among urban students. The CMS Education Survey 2025, as part of the 80th round of the National Sample Survey (NSS), throws light on household expenditure on education in rural and urban areas.

One in Three Students Opting for Private Coaching

The survey finds that almost 30% of the students across the country are enrolled in private coaching classes. The trend is more active in urban areas, where 30.7% of students avail themselves of coaching, compared to 25.5% in rural areas.

Results of Comprehensive Modular Survey: Education, 2025 (April – June, 2025)



The CMS Education survey, part of the 80th round of the National Sample Survey (NSS), focused specifically on household expenditure for currently enrolled students in school education



Urban Families Spending Nearly 4X More Than Rural Ones

According to the report, the per-student expenditure on education in urban areas was ₹15,143, as compared to rural households, who spent ₹3,979. Most of the expenditure was spent on course fees (₹7,111), followed by stationery and textbooks (₹2,002).

Private coaching costs also reflected a stark contrast: urban households spent ₹3,988 per student per year, compared to rural households, who spent just ₹1,793.

Higher Coaching Costs at Senior Secondary Level

At the higher secondary level, coaching expenses jump significantly. Urban families spent ₹9,950, which is almost twice the rural average of ₹4,548, which implies that educational costs increase with educational levels.

Government Schools Continue to Dominate Rural Enrolments

The report indicates that 66% of rural students are studying in government schools, whereas only 30.1% study in urban areas. Private unaided schools make up 31.9% of total enrolments.

Households Shoulder the Cost Burden

For 95% of the students, education in school is funded mainly by family members. Scholarships from the government were the source of funding for only 1.2% of the students.