 UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2025 Exam Schedule Released At upsc.gov.in; Check Date, Timings, Vacancies & Next Steps
UPSC has released the NDA & NA (2) 2025 exam schedule. The test will be held on September 14 in two shifts for Mathematics and GAT. A total of 406 vacancies are open.

Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 12:21 PM IST
UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2025 Exam Schedule: The National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) comprehensive test schedule has been formally released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on their official website. By going to the UPSC website at upsc.gov.in, students who have applied for the UPSC NDA NA Examination 2025 can verify the exam dates. Students who pass these tests will advance to the next phase of testing.

UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2025 Exam Schedule: Exam details

Exam Date: Sunday, September 14

Shifts & Timings:

- Mathematics: 10:00 am to 12:30 pm

- General Ability Test: 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

Total Marks:

- Mathematics: 300 marks

- General Ability Test: 600 marks

Next Stage: Candidates qualifying the written exam will appear for the SSB Test/Interview (900 marks).

UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2025 Exam Schedule: Vacancy details

Total Vacancies: 406 (NDA & Naval Academy)

Breakdown:

NDA (Army): 208 vacancies (10 for female candidates)

NDA (Navy): 42 vacancies (6 for female candidates)

NDA (Air Force – Flying): 92 vacancies (2 for female candidates)

NDA (Air Force – Ground Duties, Tech): 18 vacancies (2 for female candidates)

NDA (Air Force – Ground Duties, Non-Tech): 10 vacancies (2 for female candidates)

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 36 vacancies (5 for female candidates)

UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2025 Exam Schedule: Important points to know

The question papers will consist of objective-type questions only. The question papers will be bilingual (Hindi and English).

Wherever necessary, only questions involving the metric system of weights and measures will be set.

No candidate will be allowed to take the help of a scribe to write answers for them.

Use of a calculator,a mathematical or a log table will not be allowed

UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2025 Exam Schedule: What's next?

Seven days prior to the test, UPSC will release the NDA and NA 2 admission cards at upsconline.nic.in. To download it, candidates will need to provide their login information, such as their date of birth and application ID.
A candidate should get in touch with the commission in person or by calling its assistance desk at 011-24041001 if they have not received their admission card or any other correspondence about their candidature.

No candidate will typically be permitted to take the test unless they possess an electronic admit card. After receiving the e-Admit Card, carefully review it and notify the UPSC of any inconsistencies or inaccuracies right away. The courses to which the candidates are admitted will be determined by their eligibility based on their preferences and the educational requirements for various courses, according to UPSC.

