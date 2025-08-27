RSSB Releases 2025 Answer Keys; Candidates Can File Objections Till August 30

RSSB 2025 Answer Keys | Official Notification

RSSB 2025 Answer Keys: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has issued the master question papers and initial answer keys of different contractual recruitment exams conducted in 2025. Candidates can now go through the papers on the board's official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in and raise objections if needed.

Objection Window Open Until August 30

The window for online objections was opened at 12:01 AM on August 28 and will continue to remain open until 11:59 PM on August 30, 2025. The candidates are strictly instructed to raise objections only through the official RSSB online portal, as objections raised through any other source will be rejected.

As a result of the simultaneous use of more than one set of papers during the examination, RSSB has directed candidates to match answers employing the serial numbers and options of the master question paper alone.

Fee and Supporting Evidence Compulsory

A fee of ₹100, payable through SSO ID on e-Mitra (online or at kiosks), is applicable for each objection. Objections without the payment of this fee will not be accepted.

Notably, objections should be supported by valid evidence from reference books. Candidates have to upload evidence comprising their roll number, question serial number, book name, author, publisher, edition year, and page number. Fake or tampered documents will attract disciplinary action, including potential criminal charges.

RSSB 2025 Answer Keys: Here's How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website-- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link RSSB 2025 Answer Keys on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the required details on the portal

Step 4: The RSSB 2025 Answer Keys will appear on the screen

Note: Download the RSSB 2025 Answer Keys and take a print out for future reference.