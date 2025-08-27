UPSSSC PET 2025: City Intimation Slip Released, Admit Card To Be Issued Soon

UPSSSC PET 2025 Admit Card | Official Website

UPSSSC PET 2025 Admit Card Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued the City Intimation Slip of the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025, providing applicants with a head start in terms of preparation for the upcoming examination. Candidates who have applied for PET 2025 can now view their assigned exam city by accessing the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

Though the city slip indicates where the test center is, it is not the admit card. The official UPSSSC PET 2025 admit card will be released 2–3 days prior to the exam dates. Aspirants should check the official portal daily for updates and download the admit card when released. Admit card will strictly be necessary for entry into the examination hall.

Exam Dates and Shift Timings

According to the schedule, the UPSSSC PET 2025 will be administered on September 6 and 7, 2025, in offline mode at various centers. The exam will be in two shifts, including the morning shift, which will be from 10 am to 12 pm, and the evening shift will be from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The issue of the city intimation slip enables the candidates to arrange for their travel and stay in advance, particularly the ones posted to far-off cities. It ensures hassle-free logistics and saves last-minute inconvenience before the exam.

UPSSSC PET is a gateway exam for selection to Group C and D positions in different government departments of Uttar Pradesh.

Read Also RSSB Releases 2025 Answer Keys; Candidates Can File Objections Till August 30

UPSSSC PET 2025 Admit Card: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link UPSSSC PET 2025 Admit Card on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the registration number and password on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button and the UPSSSC PET 2025 Admit Card and take a printout for future reference.