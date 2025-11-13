FMGE 2025 December Session Notification Out; Check Dates, Pattern & Eligibility

FMGE December 2025 Notification | Image: Canva

FMGE December 2025 Notification: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences announced the schedule for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 session. The exam will be conducted on January 17, 2026, in computer-based mode at centres across the country.

FMGE December 2025 Registration Dates Announced

As per the NBEMS notification, online registration for FMGE December 2025 will begin on November 14, 2025, at 3 PM, and candidates can submit their applications till December 4, 2025, up to 11:55 PM. The official notification and application link are available on natboard.edu.in. The FMGE 2025 result is going to be declared by February 17, 2026.

Eligibility for FMGE December 2025

The FMGE is an essential screening test for Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India, who have obtained their MBBS or equivalent medical degrees from foreign universities.

Candidates should possess a basic medical qualification recognised by the Indian Embassy of the respective country where the degree was awarded. The candidate must pass FMGE to get the provisional or permanent registration to practice medicine in India under the National Medical Commission or the respective State Medical Councils.

Exam Pattern and Passing Criteria

In FMGE December 2025, there will be two parts, comprising 150 MCQs each, adding up to 300 questions in total. In order to qualify, a candidate has to score a minimum of 150 marks out of 300. There is no negative marking in the examination.

Important Dates:

-Notification Issued: November 12, 2025

-Application Start Date: November 14, 2025 (3 PM)

-Application Deadline: December 4, 2025 (11:55 PM)

-Exam Date: January 17, 2026

-Declaration of Results: February 17, 2026