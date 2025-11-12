NIT Warangal Launches Free GATE 2026 Coaching For Students; Classes Begin On November 17

NIT Warangal | Official Website

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal has announced the launch of its free GATE 2026 coaching programme under the SC-ST Cell to help engineering students prepare for the upcoming Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE.

The eight-week programme is open to students from NIT Warangal and neighbouring engineering colleges, with the objective of improving participation and success rates among underrepresented groups in postgraduate engineering studies.

Coaching Schedule and Length

This free coaching will start on November 17, 2025, and will run till January 9, 2026. The classes will be held every day from 5 pm to 9 pm at the campus, except on Sundays.

There will also be weekly tests on a regular basis; the most successful students from each faculty will be awarded for their current performance. The students who can maintain 90% or above attendance will also be highlighted at the end of the course.

Eligibility Criteria and Application Process

The coaching is open to 3rd-year and 4th-year BTech students of any branch from NIT Warangal or neighbouring engineering institutes. Interested students will fill the given application form provided by the SC-ST Cell and attach the required documents before submission.

Documents required:

-SSC certificate

-Caste certificate

-College ID card or Aadhaar card

-Application form of GATE 2025 (if applicable)

-Recent passport-size photograph

Strict Rules for Discipline and Attendance

The program upholds strict discipline across the campus. Students have to carry their identity cards at all times, abide by the institute rules, and ensure that mobile phones are not used during classes.

Attendance is strictly monitored; missing four consecutive classes may result in cancellation of admission. The institute has also cautioned students to keep their belongings safe, as the administration will not be responsible for any loss.

“Any indiscipline by students from other colleges will invite serious action as per NIT Warangal rules,” the guidelines state.

GATE 2026 Exam Details

GATE 2026 will be conducted on February 7, 8, 14 & 15, 2026. The registration process started on August 25, 2025. The total number of test papers to be included in GATE this year is 30, and candidates can choose one or two papers.

NIT Warangal Free Coaching PDF Direct Link