₹30 Lakh Job Or ₹50 Lakh Family Business? Reddit Users Offer Candid Advice To 29-Year-Old Professional

A 29-year-old professional earning ₹30 lakh per annum has sparked an intense discussion on Reddit after asking whether he should quit his well-paying corporate job to take over his father’s food manufacturing business.

Posting under the subreddit ‘r/IndianWorkplace’, the user titled his post “Family Business vs Job” and explained that his father, aged 60, owns a food manufacturing unit earning around ₹50 lakh annually.

“I have a decent job with good hours. My father owns a food business with annual income of about ₹50 lakh. He’s old now, and I’ve been thinking of taking over. I’m his only child, and someday I’ll have to take over or let it die,” the user wrote.

He further mentioned that while his family hasn’t asked him to take over, he feels his father “deserves a stress-free and calm life” after years of hard work.

‘Let Him Work Till He Wants To’: Users Advise Patience

The post drew hundreds of comments from Redditors who shared their perspectives on the generational dilemma.

One user advised the professional not to rush into leaving his job. “Let your father work unless he decides to retire. If you have an idea to make the business bigger, go for it. But let things be till they can no longer function without you,” the user commented.

Another Redditor agreed, saying that it’s important to respect his father’s attachment to the business.

“He’s 60 years old. It’s hard for someone who’s given 35 years of his life to something to just let go. Let him stay involved, it’ll keep his spirit and health up,” they wrote.

‘No Job Security in Corporate’: Others Root for Business

However, several users strongly encouraged him to join the family business, emphasising long-term stability and growth.

“Do business. There’s no job security in corporate,” one user bluntly said.

Another added, “Business for sure, bro. Why would anyone still work for someone else if they had such a great family business? It’s like you’re being boosted by your father’s lifetime of hard work.”

‘Wait Until Marriage’: A Practical Take

Some users offered a more pragmatic viewpoint, suggesting he should stay in his job for a few more years before deciding.

“Don’t leave the job, bhai. Right now, it’s your father’s ₹50 lakh, not yours. And 60 isn’t that old—many people work till 70-75. Once you get married, perspectives will change,” another commenter wrote, adding humorously that “a little toxicity” after marriage might make him value financial independence even more.

A Common Indian Crossroad

The debate reflects a common dilemma faced by many young professionals in India, whether to continue with the security and predictability of corporate life or step into the uncertain yet potentially rewarding world of family business.