IIHMR University Partners With Bryant University To Boost Global Academic Collaboration |

Jaipur: The IIHMR University of Jaipur has inked a 3-year long Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bryant University, Smithfield, Rhode Island (USA).

The partnership aims to enhance opportunities for students and faculty through joint research and innovation projects, collaborative publications, student and faculty exchange programs, organization of training programs, and exploration of graduate program pathways for IIHMR students to pursue higher studies at Bryant University.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dr. PR Sodani, President, IIHMR University said “ Collaboration with global institutions brings fresh vantage points, access to cutting-edge methodologies, and strengthens institutional reputation and capability for bringing meaningful scholarly and practice-based outcomes.”