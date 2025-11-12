VIDEO: High Alert In Rajasthan Border Areas After Blast Near Delhi’s Red Fort | Representative Image - ANI

Jaipur: Following the blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, security agencies have been alerted along the international border with Pakistan in Rajasthan. A high alert has been declared in the border areas.

The BSF and police have intensified the search operation. Vehicle registration numbers and even the phone numbers of vehicle owners coming from the border areas are being noted in districts like Jaisalmer, Barmer, and Bikaner.

The police have set up checkpoints on all major routes leading to border areas of Ramgarh, Pokhran, Fatehgarh, Tanot, and Longewala. The identity and documents of everyone entering the district are being checked.

SP of Jaisalmer Abhishek Shivhare stated that all station in-charges have been instructed to remain vigilant in their areas. Police patrols have been increased at railway stations, bus stands, hotels, eateries, and markets.

The BSF and local police have launched a joint search operation in areas along the border. Patrols at border outposts have been increased, and the number of troops has also been increased.

At the same time, a team from the Rajasthan Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has left for Gujarat to interrogate the three persons arrested by the Gujarat ATS'. The interrogation has revealed that the three arrested terrorists obtained weapons in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

Rajasthan ATS IG Vikas Kumar said that the Rajasthan ATS team has been sent to Gujarat to conduct a thorough investigation into the terrorists' Rajasthan connection and information about the network of gangs importing drugs and weapons from Pakistan into Rajasthan's border areas.

Notably, the Gujarat ATS recently arrested Dr. Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed, Azad Suleman Sheikh, and Mohammad Suhail. Investigations have revealed that these three were allegedly affiliated with ISIS and aimed to carry out major attacks in various parts of the country.