 Andhra Pradesh: 20-Year-Old Engineering Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 06:42 PM IST
Srikakulam: A 20-year-old engineering student from a local college died by suicide in Etcherla in Srikakulam district on Wednesday, said a police official.

"He (Srujan) was studying third year electrical engineering and he hanged himself to death in his hostel room in the wee hours today," Reddy told PTI.

According to preliminary information, Srujan was interested in filmmaking and "was reportedly undergoing medication and also suffered from depression".

Police booked a case under BNS Section 194.

